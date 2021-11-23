Menü Artikel
Magnis Energy Technologies Discusses Focus on Being an Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery Company and Value Catalysts for 2022 in New Video Interview on SNN Network

08:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, November 23, 2021 - - SNN Network, The Official Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap News Source™, today published a new Video Interview with Frank Poullas, Executive Chairman of Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) (OTC PINK:MNSEF). Magnis is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells through its US based subsidiary Imperium3 New York, Inc (iM3NY). Magnis also has a minority stake in leading edge lithium-ion battery technology firm C4V in the US and has exclusively licensed their technology to produce high quality, high performance anode materials from Magnis' Nachu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage according to the company's description on the OTC Markets website (see here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MNSEF/profile).

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Magnis Energy Technologies Discusses Focus on Being an Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery Company and Value Catalysts for 2022

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX: MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge lithium-ion battery technology and high-quality, high-performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage., please visit: https://www.magnis.com.au/

About SNN Network

SNN Network is an investor portal covering the Small-, Micro- and Nano-cap markets by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. Subscribe now to our YouTube Channel to be notified when new CEO video interviews, Wall Street Views with investing experts, and Planet MicroCap Podcast episodes are available.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.

