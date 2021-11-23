Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Dundee Precious Metals Scores in the 91st Percentile in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

14:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") today announced it has scored in the 91st percentile for ESG performance among companies in the metals and mining industry in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment ("CSA").

As a first-time reporter to the CSA, DPM received a score of 65 out of 100, compared to the industry average score of 34. DPM's overall score places its performance in the 91st percentile among over 80 mining and metals companies assessed in 2021. (Source date: November 12, 2021)

"Our industry-leading ESG performance in the CSA is a strong independent validation of our efforts to integrate sustainability into all levels of our organization and everyday behaviours. We continue to seek opportunities to improve our performance in this area and achieve our strategic objective of generating a net positive impact from our operations," said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Office of Dundee Precious Metals.

"We have long understood the strategic importance of strong sustainability performance in-line with our core values, and we have seen first-hand how excelling in this important area is a competitive advantage that can unlock additional value."

Recognized by investors as a high-quality ESG rating agency, the S&P CSA evaluated over 10,000 companies globally across all industries in 2021. As of December 7, 2021, a summary of DPM's 2021 score will be accessible on S&P Global's website at: www.spglobal.com/esg/scores.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company's purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company's resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5092
drae@dundeeprecious.com

Dr. Nikolay Hristov
Vice-President, Sustainability and External Relations
Tel: (416) 365-5094
nikolay.hristov@dundeeprecious.com

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0CAN0
CA2652692096
www.dundeeprecious.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap