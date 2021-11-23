Durango Completes Visit to Discovery Property, QC

Vancouver - Nov 23, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news release of November 3, 2021, the Company has completed its exploration visit to its wholly owned Discovery Property in Québec.

The exploration team arrived at the property just in time to clear and strip approximately 800 square meters before the snow arrived. General mapping of the area was undertaken, and samples were obtained from five channels representing twenty-five linear meters in the vicinity of the previously announced assay results as per the news release dated October 7, 2021. Two of the completed channels resulted in fifty samples which have been sent in for assay. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. To see additional property details, follow: Durango Resources Inc. - YouTube

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We were happy to complete surface stripping and mapping on the Discovery Property before snowfall. Examining the surface rock with assays in hand will be helpful for the preparation of future drill plans on the property. We are curious to see if the channel sampling will complement the recent discovery of gold at surface earlier this fall." DGO_Channel_Sampling.jpg (4954×3154) (durangoresourcesinc.com)



Click Image To View Full Size

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past-producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord in northern Québec.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.