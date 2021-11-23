S2 Announces Appointment of Director & Officer

Toronto, November 23, 2021 - S2 Minerals Inc. (CSE: STWO) announces the appointment of Alex Carpenter as Director and Vice-President - Sustainability & Reconciliation. Mr. Carpenter has 35 years' experience with Sheridan Platinum Group and is currently a Director of AurCrest Gold.

Patrick Sheridan, Chairman, commented, "We wish to welcome Alex to the Board of Directors and look forward to working closely with him as S2 builds its portfolio of properties in Canada."

The Company also announces that it has granted Mr. Carpenter the amount of 300,000 options being exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share until November 23, 2024, and vesting as to one-quarter immediately and one-quarter after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant.

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the CSE.

About S2 Minerals Inc.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and holds the Sandy Lake project in Ontario. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 expects to add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.

For further information please contact:

Dan Noone

CEO

+1.416.628.5904

Email: info@s2minerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the Common Shares on the CSE. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

