Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2021 Q3 Results

Vancouver, November 23, 2021 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS), (OTC:MJGCF), (FSE:MJT) reports its financial and operational results for the first nine months ended September 30, 2021. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.majesticgold.com.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Net incomewas $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decline of 30% from the FY2020 comparative period. The decrease in net income is due to the impact of the temporary suspension of all mining operations in the Shandong Province since January 27, 2021, pending the completion of mandated governmental safety inspections throughout the industry. The Songjiagou Open Pit resumed operations on August 12, 2021

Gold production decreased by 55% to 11,412 ounces, from 25,147 ounces produced forthe FY2020 comparative period. The decrease in production is due to the temporary suspension of mining operations since January 27, 2021;

Gold revenue was $24.4 million, a decrease of 35% from $37.4 million for the FY2020 comparative period. The decline in revenue is primarily due to the decrease in gold available for sale as result of the curtailment of the mining operations since January 27, 2021;

Gross profitfrom mining operations decreased by 33% to $12.7 million, from $19 million for the FY2020 comparative period due to the curtailment of the mining operations since January 27, 2021

Cash flow from operating activities decreased by 43% to $10.4 million, from $18.1 million for the FY2020 comparative period

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the first nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $717 per ounce and $928 per ounce, compared to $587 per ounce and $706 per ounce for the FY2020 comparative period; For AISC computation details, refer to pages 15-17 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $10.7 million, compared to $21.1 million for the FY2020 comparative period. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 15-17 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

On June 15, 2021, the Company entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with Western Explorers PTY Ltd. ("Western Explorers"), a private Australian corporation, to acquire a 65% interest in four separate tenements located in Western Australia, an area with demonstrated potential for the discovery of lithium oxide mineralization.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 4,125 9,235 11,412 25,147 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 3,611 8,635 10,361 23,351 Gold sold (ozs) 5,206 8,301 13,136 23,354 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,854 $ 1,677 $ 1,857 $ 1,601 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 693 549 717 587 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 737 741 893 788 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) 872 650 928 706 Financial data Total revenues $ 9,653,844 $ 13,919,283 $ 24,399,669 $ 37,400,555 Gross profit (2) 5,815,156 7,772,322 12,672,617 18,994,913 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,494,801 8,544,158 10,653,292 21,068,226 Net income 1,841,962 4,726,768 7,864,390 11,273,105 Net income attributable to shareholders 1,240,834 3,193,175 5,319,631 7,545,311 Basic and diluted gain per share 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash $ 39,068,514 $ 33,774,231 Total assets 134,620,977 126,715,193 Total current liabilities 34,624,983 31,920,104

(1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MDA on pages 15-17. (2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China, with exploration properties located in Australia, China and Canada. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

