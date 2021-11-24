White Rock Minerals Ltd: Podcast of Interview by Dr Quinton Hennigh with Jay Taylor

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that a podcast of an Interview by Jay Taylor with Dr Quinton Hennigh, Geological and Technical Adviser to Crescat Capital, substantial shareholder of White Rock is now available. This interview follows Quinton's presentation at the recent Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver.The podcast can be viewed on the Company's website.





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





