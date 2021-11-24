AEX Gold Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Update

TORONTO, November 24, 2021 - AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland, announces its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Financial Statements and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis are available on the Corporation's website at www.aexgold.com and will be filed under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com later today.

As previously communicated, the Nalunaq Project was put on hold in February 2021 due to unforeseen cost increases associated with the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic. As per the April 2021 announcement, the Corporation has been focussing on four elements to continue advancing and de-risking the Nalunaq Project:

Conducting a third-party engineering study to optimize the Project costs and de-risk the Project schedule that will enable AEX to re-assess the execution methodology (self-execution vs. EPC) post completion;

Conducting fully funded 'early works' infrastructure and a 20,000 to 30,000 metres exploration program to build upon the Nalunaq Resource;

Continue to advance the EIA and SIA to obtain all permits;

Regional exploration targeting both gold and Green/Strategic minerals through technical research, sampling and geophysical surveys.

Corporate and Operational Update

Halyard Inc. ("Halyard") is on track to complete the engineering study focused on the process plant and surface infrastructure by end of Q4 2021. The engineering study is focused on de-risking the Nalunaq Project cost and schedule through additional and improved trade-off studies and advancing engineering to feasibility level

Over 9,000 metres of diamond drilling have been completed so far in the Valley Block, with 90% of drill holes reaching target depth and intersecting the main vein. The drilling target for the full year has been reduced to 10,000 to 15,000 metres, and four winterised drilling rigs continue to operate on site until mid-December.

The new 50 person winterised exploration camp has been completed and will give the Corporation the ability to restart site activities in early 2022.

In addition to this, the bridge over the Kirkespir River, which connects the camp to the Nalunaq site, has been expanded and improved to provide reliable access between the exploration camp and the historical mine site all year round.

A condition assessment of the bulkhead was conducted in early November 2021 to confirm the design parameters and the quality of construction after which a remediation plan will be developed. The assessment included non-destructive pile integrity and ultrasound tests to determine the bulkhead thickness as well as an unconfined compressive strength test of cored concrete samples. The final report will be issued in December 2021.

Procurement completed prior to the February 2021 delay announcement has been reconciled to the overall project cost estimate and all major process plant components were taken delivery of in October and moved to storage locations in Montreal and Denmark. Critical fleet such as the fuel truck, multi-purpose truck, industrial snow blower, personnel bus, ambulance and crane have been delivered to site for usage during this and future field seasons.

The Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") and Social Impact Assessment ("SIA") are being advanced with no material update at this phase.

Further exploration activities, mine planning, mine infrastructure and mine development will be evaluated based on the outcomes of the 2021 drilling campaign. In preparation for this evaluation, representatives from mining contractors and an underground geotechnical engineering team have conducted technical visits to the former mine. One key observation has been that the ground conditions are considered as high quality.

Exploration activities across the license portfolio continue with assistance from Goldspot and SRK. This has been targeting both additional gold resource potential as well as base, critical and strategic metals.

Field activities have seen further gold exploration including targeted airborne geophysics on Vagar, Nanoq, Tartoq and on targets north east of Nalunaq in order to progress these to a drill ready status.

AEX geologists have completed further assessment of the graphite hosting potential of the licence portfolio and have collected representative bulk samples from the Nørream target.

The Saaqqa Platinum Element Group (PGE) hosting dyke system close to Nalunaq has also been revisited in 2021 with additional confirmation samples taken as well as ground geophysics for future drill sighting.

Activities have also focused on the Corporation's Sava Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) target with airborne geophysics, advanced geochemistry and alteration mapping having been completed. This target holds the potential to host copper, gold, and Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation.

On 6 October 2021, the Corporation received approval for a new mineral exploration licence in the Kobberminebugt region of South Greenland covering an area of approximately 266 km 2 . This licence area hosts the former producing Josva copper mine which will be the focus for AEX's further exploration due diligence. AEX consider this to be an extension of the IOCG belt that also hosts the Sava target and is believed to be similar to belts in Northern Sweden.

Management Update

James Gilbertson was appointed as Vice President - Exploration on September 13, 2021 and will oversee all of the Corporation's exploration activities. James has been working with AEX as a consultant for the past six years and will now join the Corporation on a full-time basis. James has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and resource development with 17 years as a Principal Exploration Geologist, and until recently, as Managing Director of SRK Exploration.

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

The Corporation had a strong cash balance of $37.9 million as at September 30, 2021 ($61.9 million at December 31, 2020), with no debt, and total net working capital of $34.5 million ($61.4 million at December 31, 2020).

Capital asset purchase commitments, net of deposits on order as at September 30, 2021 was $0.9 million. These decrease from the prior quarter relates predominantly to the receipt of major process plant components and surface mobile vehicles. Available liquidity, net of commitments as at September 30, 2021 was $37.0 million.

Construction in progress increased by $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (zero at December 31, 2020), primarily resulting from the purchase of major process plant equipment and mobile surface vehicles, deposits on orders, and preliminary surface infrastructure in advance of future project development activities.

Exploration and evaluation expenses during the quarter was $4.2 million (Q3 2020: $2.9 million), predominantly on the Nalunaq Property.

General and administrative expenses during the period were $3.0 million (Q3 2020: $1.1 million), the result of increased headcount that was relative to Q3 2020 and severance costs associated with the departure of Martin Menard.

Selected Financial Information

The following selected financial data is extracted from the Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Results

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Exploration and evaluation expenses 4,196,019 2,908,340 7,441,215 4,432,791 General and administrative 3,022,738 1,104,822 6,701,387 1,986,372 Net loss and comprehensive loss (7,008,968 ) (4,609,492 ) (14,874,983 ) (8,018,061 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 )

Financial Position

As at September 30, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 $ $ Cash on hand 37,852,228 61,874,999 Total assets 54,307,568 65,944,682 Total current liabilities 3,809,088 897,799 Shareholders' equity 49,767,987 64,282,970 Working capital 34,500,785 61,411,208

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX, commented:

"I am pleased to report a strong set of results, with the Company currently well capitalised and advancing on all our key workstreams.

We have made significant progress during the quarter across our entire licence area, both in terms of development at Nalunaq and our wider exploration opportunities.

Despite taking a cost conscious and disciplined strategic approach, we continue to be extremely excited by the wider exploration potential of our assets. The Board looks forward to being able to demonstrate the potential value of its non-gold, strategic mineral assets in due course."

AEX Gold Inc.: Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

As at September 30, As at December 31, Notes 2021 2020 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 37,852,228 61,874,999 Sales tax receivable 55,412 62,750 Prepaid expenses and others 402,233 371,258 Total current assets 38,309,873 62,309,007 Non-current assets Deposit on order 4 8,322,838 1,711,970 Escrow account for environmental monitoring 434,341 460,447 Mineral properties 3 62,244 62,244 Capital assets 4 7,178,272 1,401,014 Total non-current assets 15,997,695 3,635,675 TOTAL ASSETS 54,307,568 65,944,682 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 3,758,883 831,899 Lease liabilities - current portion 5 50,205 65,900 Total current liabilities 3,809,088 897,799 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 5 730,493 763,913 Total non-current liabilities 730,493 763,913 Total liabilities 4,539,581 1,661,712 Equity Capital stock 88,500,205 88,500,205 Contributed surplus 3,285,952 2,925,952 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,772 ) (36,772 ) Deficit (41,981,398 ) (27,106,415 ) Total equity 49,767,987 64,282,970 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 54,307,568 65,944,682

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Notes 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses 7 4,196,019 2,908,340 7,441,215 4,432,791 General and administrative 8 3,022,738 1,104,822 6,701,387 1,986,372 Stock-based compensation 6 - - 360,000 1,031,650 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (185,986 ) 717,577 461,705 696,010 Operating loss 7,032,771 4,730,739 14,964,307 8,146,823 Other expenses (income) Interest income (33,700 ) (25,960 ) (119,629 ) (35,875 ) Finance costs (income) 9,897 (95,287 ) 30,305 (92,887 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss (7,008,968 ) (4,609,492 ) (14,874,983 ) (8,018,061 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 177,098,737 146,280,087 177,098,737 100,466,279 Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Notes Number of common shares outstanding Capital Stock Warrants Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficit Total Equity $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance at January 1, 2020 70,946,394 13,883,611 1,459,604 1,535,400 (36,772 ) (14,767,303 ) 2,074,540 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - - (8,018,061 ) (8,018,061 ) Share issuance under a fundraising 94,444,445 74,550,202 - - - - 74,550,202 Share issuance costs (6,312,546 ) - - - - (6,312,546 ) Warrants exercised 11,607,898 6,318,938 (1,078,702 ) - - - 5,240,236 Warrants expired - - (380,902 ) 380,902 - - - Options exercised 100,000 60,000 - (22,000 ) - - 38,000 Stock-based compensation - - - 1,031,650 - - 1,031,650 Balance at September 30, 2020 177,098,737 88,500,205 - 2,925,952 (36,772 ) (22,785,364 ) 68,604,021

Balance at January 1, 2021 177,098,737 88,500,205 - 2,925,952 (36,772) (27,106,415) 64,282,970 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - - (14,874,983) (14,874,983) Stock-based compensation 6 - - - 360,000 - - 360,000 Balance at September 30, 2021 177,098,737 88,500,205 - 3,285,952 (36,772) (41,981,398) 49,767,987

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Notes Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (14,874,983 ) (8,018,061 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 4 190,309 157,513 Stock-based compensation 6 360,000 1,031,650 Finance costs (income) - (92,887 ) Payment from cash held in escrow account for environmental monitoring - (95,102 ) Escrow account for environmental monitoring - 95,102 Foreign exchange loss 403,826 685,401 (13,920,848 ) (6,236,384 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Sales tax receivable 7,338 (80,557 ) Prepaid expenses and others (30,975 ) (380,430 ) Deposit - (27,944 ) Trade and other payables 2,273,639 1,377,889 2,250,002 888,958 Cash flow used in operating activities (11,670,846 ) (5,347,426 ) Investing activities Acquisition of mineral properties 3 - (13,737 ) Acquisition of capital assets 4 (5,415,805 ) (373,540 ) Deposit on order 4 (6,610,868 ) - Cash flow used in investing activities (12,026,673 ) (387,277 ) Financing activities Shares and warrants issuance - 74,550,202 Share issuance costs - (6,140,329 ) Principal repayment - lease liabilities 5 (49,115 ) - Exercise of warrants - 5,240,236 Exercise of stock options - 38,000 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (49,115 ) 73,688,109 Net change in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash during the period (23,746,634 ) 67,953,406 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (276,137 ) (726,428 ) Net change in cash during the period (24,022,771 ) 67,226,978 Cash, beginning of period 61,874,999 1,515,406 Cash, end of period 37,852,228 68,742,384 Supplemental cash flow information Interest received 119,629 35,875 Additions in capital assets included in trade and other payables 551,762 - Share issuance costs included in trade and other payables - 126,600 Exercise of warrants credited to capital stock - 1,078,702 Exercise of stock options credited to capital stock - 22,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Condensed Notes to the interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS, BASIS OF PRESENTATION

AEX Gold Inc. (the "Corporation") was incorporated on February 22, 2017, under the Canada Business Corporations Act . The Corporation's head office is situated at 3400, One First Canadian Place, P.O. Box 130, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4, Canada. The Corporation operates in one industry segment, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It owns interests in properties located in Greenland. The Corporation's financial year ends on December 31. Since July 2017, the Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the AEX ticker and since July 2020, the Corporation's shares are also listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") under the AEXG ticker.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Financial Statements") were approved by the Board of Directors on November 23, 2021.

1.1 Basis of presentation

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.

The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year ended December 31, 2020.

2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires Management to make judgments and form assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. On an ongoing basis, Management evaluates its judgments in relation to assets, liabilities and expenses. Management uses historical experience and various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the given circumstances as the basis for its judgments. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the significant judgements made by Management in applying the Corporation accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

3. MINERAL PROPERTIES

As at December 31, 2020 Additions As at September 30, 2021 $ $ $ Nalunaq 1 - 1 Tartoq 18,431 - 18,431 Vagar 11,103 - 11,103 Naalagaaffiup Portornga 6,334 - 6,334 Nuna Nutaaq 6,076 - 6,076 Saarloq 7,348 - 7,348 Anoritooq 6,389 - 6,389 Sava (previously called Kangerluarsuk) 6,562 - 6,562 Total mineral properties 62,244 - 62,244

As at December 31, 2019 Additions As at December 31, 2020 $ $ $ Nalunaq 1 - 1 Tartoq 18,431 - 18,431 Vagar 11,103 - 11,103 Naalagaaffiup Portornga 6,334 - 6,334 Nuna Nutaaq 6,076 - 6,076 Saarloq - 7,348 7,348 Anoritooq - 6,389 6,389 Sava (previously called Kangerluarsuk) - 6,562 6,562 Total mineral properties 41,945 20,299 62,244

4. CAPITAL ASSETS

Field equipment and infrastruc- ture Vehicles and rolling stock Equipment (including intangible) Construc-tion In Progress Right-of-use assets Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Opening net book value 146,203 256,865 177,052 - 820,894 1,401,014 Additions - - - 5,967,567 - 5,967,567 Depreciation (76,217 ) (37,753 ) (15,781 ) - (60,558 ) (190,309 ) Closing net book value 69,986 219,112 161,271 5,967,567 760,336 7,178,272 As at September 30, 2021 Cost 387,323 533,800 185,878 5,967,567 841,080 7,915,648 Accumulated depreciation (317,337 ) (314,688 ) (24,607 ) - (80,744 ) (737,376 ) Closing net book value 69,986 219,112 161,271 5,967,567 760,336 7,178,272

4. CAPITAL ASSETS (CONT'D)

Depreciation of capital assets related to exploration and evaluation properties is being recorded in exploration and evaluation expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, under depreciation. Depreciation of $122,672 ($157,513 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020) was expensed as exploration and evaluation expenses.

As at September 30, 2021, the Corporation had capital asset purchase commitments, net of deposit on order, of $939,016. These commitments relate to purchases of equipment, infrastructure and vehicles. The deposit on order mainly related to purchases of surface mobile equipment as well as components of the process plant that was taken delivery of in October 2021.

5. LEASE LIABILITIES

As at September 30, 2021 $ Balance beginning 829,813 Principal repayment (49,115 ) Balance ending 780,698 Non-current portion - lease liabilities (730,493 ) Current portion - lease liabilities 50,205

6. STOCK OPTIONS

An incentive stock option plan (the "Plan") was approved initially in 2017 and renewed by shareholders on June 9, 2021. The Plan is a "rolling" plan whereby a maximum of 10% of the issued shares at the time of the grant are reserved for issue under the Plan to executive officers and directors, employees and consultants. The Board of directors attributes the stock options and the exercise price of the options shall not be less than the closing price on the last trading day preceding the grant date. The options have a maximum term of ten years. Options granted pursuant to the Plan shall vest and become exercisable at such time or times as may be determined by the Board, except options granted to consultants providing investor relations activities shall vest in stages over a 12 month period with a maximum of one-quarter of the options vesting in any three-month period. The Corporation has no legal or constructive obligation to repurchase or settle the options in cash.

On June 9, 2021, the Corporation granted the CFO with 900,000 stock options exercisable at an exercise price of $0.59, with an expiry date of December 31, 2027. The stock options vested 100% at the grant date. Those options were granted at an exercise price equal the closing market value of the shares the previous day of the grant. Total stock-based compensation costs amount to $360,000 for an estimated fair value of $0.40 per option. The fair value of the options granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes model with no expected dividend yield, 75.85% expected volatility, 1.07% risk-free interest rate and 6.6 years options expected life. The expected life and expected volatility were estimated by benchmarking comparable companies to the Corporation.

6. STOCK OPTIONS (CONT'D)

Changes in stock options are as follows:

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Number of options Weighted average exercise price Number of options Weighted average exercise price $ $ Balance, beginning 7,745,000 0.51 5,650,000 0.43 Granted 900,000 0.59 2,195,000 0.70 Exercised - - (100,000 ) 0.38 Expired (1,910,000 ) 0.52 - - Balance, end 6,735,000 0.51 7,745,000 0.51

Stock options outstanding and exercisable as at September 30, 2021 are as follows:

Number of options outstanding and exercisable Exercise price Expiry date $ 1,160,000 0.50 July 13, 2022 1,360,000 0.45 August 22, 2023 1,820,000 0.38 December 31, 2025 1,495,000 0.70 December 31, 2026 900,000 0.59 December 31, 2027 6,735,000

7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Geochemistry 517,772 - 517,772 - Geology 1,381,518 936,988 2,087,472 1,732,412 Lodging and on-site support 167,332 182,783 231,855 186,446 Underground work 29,929 19,440 48,518 65,287 Drilling 870,296 134,913 1,158,056 168,227 Safety and environment - 14,045 - 20,613 Analysis 21,365 132,211 105,946 199,280 Transport 12,863 330,084 35,276 400,740 Supplies and equipment 1,997 - 1,997 - Helicopter charter 602,189 70,167 711,214 70,167 Logistic support 477,654 215,281 563,769 377,991 Insurance 32,490 29,260 41,197 33,773 Project Engineering costs 56,573 790,631 1,792,705 977,928 Government fees - 9,341 22,766 42,414 Depreciation 24,041 43,196 122,672 157,513 Exploration and evaluation expenses 4,196,019 2,908,340 7,441,215 4,432,791

8. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Salaries and benefits 700,186 62,380 1,755,147 64,832 Management and consulting fees - 353,231 - 633,220 Director's fees 235,273 85,833 471,652 135,833 Professional fees 731,888 318,897 1,978,837 637,001 Marketing and Investor Relations 220,622 152,044 576,954 299,025 Insurance 169,437 51,402 435,779 72,524 Travel and other expenses 847,998 30,306 1,150,363 61,486 Regulatory fees 94,788 50,729 265,018 82,451 Depreciation 22,546 - 67,637 - General and administration 3,022,738 1,104,822 6,701,387 1,986,372

