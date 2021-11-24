Victory Files Drill Permit Amendment To Expand Smokey Lithium Drill Program From 4 to 15 Holes

Extensive Exploration and Analysis Leads to Victory Expediting its plans for Smokey Lithium Nevada

Drill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property

Pending Permit, Victory's Exploration Team is equipped and ready to commence the Drill Program

VANCOUVER, November 24, 2021 - Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's Exploration Team filed an amendment to its drill permit, expanding its plans for drilling its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada from 4 to 15 holes as previously indicated.

As a result of the extensive exploration work and analysis conducted to date, the Company's exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property.

"We are excited to accelerate our efforts and expand the drill program to 15 holes based on the learnings from the extensive exploration work done over the last 6 months, and the knowledge our Exploration Team has of the specific area," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO. "The team is poised and ready to begin once the permitting process is complete."

About Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located 25 km northwest of Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project and 35 km southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, and Jindalee).

The Smokey Lithium property is located 35 km west of Tonopah, Nevada within the Walker Lane trans tensional corridor on the western margin of the Basin and Range province. The property's geology consists of Miocene - Pliocene tuff deposits, claystones, and siliciclastic beds (Esmeralda Formation) with overlying younger alluvium deposits and desert pavement formation. The claystone, which can carry high lithium concentrations, is observed as highly weathered light grey to tan mounds of unconsolidated clay from 0.10 - 1.50 meters thick. The flat lying nature of the claystones, together with the frequent occurrence of transported cover requires drilling to fully validate and assess Smokey Lithium's the potential as indicated by surface sampling.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The Agreement runs through June 2022, during which INN will provide advertising on its website and social media communications to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $22,000 CAD. INN has engaged Proactive Investors North America Inc. (" Proactive ") to assist the Company in enhancing its online presence with the global investment community (the " Proactive Services ") subject to the terms of the service agreement (the " Proactive Agreement ") executed between the Company and Proactive. Proactive can be reached at 604-688-8231 or www.investingnews.com, info@investingnews.com.

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

