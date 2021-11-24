Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

U.S. Gold Corp. to Discuss Recent and Upcoming Developments

13:45 Uhr  |  PR Newswire
Management Team to Host Call on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, will host a conference call webcast on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to update investors on recent developments of its mining assets and to discuss plans and objectives looking forward into 2022.

Members of the management team will host a conference call with prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session. To submit your question, please email ir@usgoldcorp.gold.

Please refer to the webcast and presentation details below.

Webcast Link and Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Time: 09:00 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. ET
Participant Toll-Free: 877-407-8293 (U.S. and Canadian callers)
Participant Toll-Free: 201-689-8349 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada)
Webcast URL: https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9MTM3MjUyNzAmaD10cnVlJmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmQj02

A replay will be available for 2 weeks starting on December 1, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13725270.

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-discuss-recent-and-upcoming-developments-301431382.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A2P14K
US90291C2017
www.usgoldcorp.gold
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap