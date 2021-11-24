Osisko Development Intersects 15.87 g/t Au Over 10.45 Meters and 93.30 g/t Au Over 0.70 Meter at Valley Zone

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2021 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo") in central British Columbia.



Summary

A total of 152,000 meters were drilled in 2021. Of that, 50,000 meters were drilled in 109 holes in the Valley Zone Deposit.

Recent assay results include holes CM-21-044 to CM-21-061 (Figures 1 and 2).

CM-21-044 assayed 15.87 g/t Au over 10.45 meters including samples that assayed 66.20 g/t Au over 0.75 meter, 81.90 g/t Au over 0.65 meter and 62.30 g/t Au over 0.80 meter increasing confidence in an inferred vein corridor.

CM-21-051 intersected a vein corridor and assayed 28.45 g/t Au over 4.10 meters including high grade samples of 51.70 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 67.80 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and 68.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

New mineralization was intersected across multiple mineralized vein corridors in holes CM-21-049: 63.2 g/t Au over 0.50 meters, 15.68 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and CM-21-059 intersected some of the deepest anomalies at Valley to date, including 9.65 g/t Au over 4.0 meters including a sample of 48.0 g/t Au over 0.75 meters, 500 meters from surface and 80 meters along strike from any modelled vein corridors with significant potential to expand in the surrounding untested sandstone (Figure 3).



Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, "Many of the holes in the category conversion program have intersected new vein corridors or expanded up dip and along strike. Hole CM-21-059 provides further indication that we have significant potential within our current deposit areas. These intercepts show the deposit continues down plunge in the sandstone and open for several hundred meters to the northwest and up dip as shown in Figure 3."

Assay Highlights

15.87 g/t Au over 10.45 meters in hole CM-21-044 including

66.20 g/t Au over 0.75 meter and

81.90 g/t Au over 0.65 meter and

62.30 g/t Au over 0.80 meter

19.95 g/t Au over 3.85 meters in hole CM-21-045 including

82.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

12.12 g/t Au over 6.12 meters in hole CM-21-045 including

93.30 g/t Au over 0.70 meter

57.60 g/t Au over 0.50 meters in hole CM-21-047

63.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meters in hole CM-21-049

15.68 g/t Au over 3.00 meters in hole CM-21-049 including

82.80 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

28.45 g/t Au over 4.10 meters in hole CM-21-051 including

51.70 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and

67.80 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and

68.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

93.60 g/t Au over 0.55 meter in hole CM-21-055

27.24 g/t Au over 3.50 meters in hole CM-21-056 including

74.10 g/t Au over 1.20 meters

11.12 g/t Au over 5.75 meters in hole CM-21-058

9.65 g/t Au over 4.00 meters in hole CM-21-059 including

48.0 g/t Au over 0.75 meter

19.37 g/t Au over 2.30 meters in hole CM-21-061 including

29.80 g/t Au over 1.30 meters

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Cariboo deposit areas overview map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6359c60-a4f4-41ae-8702-b1eca619c63e

Figure 2: Valley Zone select drilling

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9703c834-671c-471f-b2ac-65dcc0ac05c0

Figure 3: Valley zone Cross section with select drillhole highlights

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/402e1efd-1a4d-4460-af54-0ea4d6088e2d

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) CM-21-044 293.00 303.45 10.45 15.87 Including 294.05 294.55 0.50 12.10 and 299.80 300.55 0.75 66.20 and 301.40 302.05 0.65 81.90 and 302.65 303.45 0.80 62.30 307.85 308.50 0.65 3.40 445.65 447.35 1.70 4.54 456.80 457.30 0.50 7.07 475.60 476.10 0.50 3.88 502.70 507.80 5.10 3.61 Including 502.70 503.65 0.95 8.03 and 503.65 504.60 0.95 5.62 and 507.05 507.80 0.75 7.09 590.55 591.40 0.85 4.13 605.25 606.45 1.20 5.16 615.05 615.55 0.50 3.51 CM-21-045 37.30 37.80 0.50 10.65 70.05 70.65 0.60 3.29 127.80 128.35 0.55 6.91 150.80 151.30 0.50 3.10 160.30 164.15 3.85 19.95 Including 160.30 160.80 0.50 82.40 and 160.80 161.70 0.90 14.15 and 161.70 162.20 0.50 36.10 207.70 212.75 5.05 2.98 Including 207.70 208.20 0.50 17.20 and 210.70 211.25 0.55 8.30 233.00 233.50 0.50 35.00 241.00 247.20 6.20 12.12 Including 241.55 242.25 0.70 93.30 and 246.60 247.20 0.60 10.75 271.30 271.80 0.50 20.60 CM-21-046 77.90 79.00 1.10 12.25 77.90 78.40 0.50 24.50 146.20 146.70 0.50 4.51 151.20 152.20 1.00 10.43 160.70 161.75 1.05 7.74 179.70 180.20 0.50 5.16 199.00 201.20 2.20 4.42 222.50 225.50 3.00 3.46 Including 222.50 223.00 0.50 16.75 245.75 246.75 1.00 3.69 Including 245.75 246.25 0.50 6.05 264.00 265.00 1.00 5.62 303.30 303.80 0.50 4.88 434.10 435.40 1.30 17.50 458.00 458.50 0.50 4.21 CM-21-047 76.25 76.75 0.50 57.60 104.40 105.00 0.60 13.00 162.65 163.15 0.50 9.92 271.80 272.30 0.50 3.34 294.20 294.70 0.50 6.05 317.85 319.10 1.25 5.82 Including 318.35 319.10 0.75 7.89 330.65 332.15 1.50 7.17 Including 330.65 331.15 0.50 13.00 CM-21-048 268.30 269.30 1.00 2.93 CM-21-049 83.10 83.60 0.50 9.18 118.60 119.10 0.50 6.54 135.10 139.50 4.40 5.25 Including 136.80 137.30 0.50 10.50 and 137.30 138.00 0.70 13.40 149.30 149.80 0.50 3.19 167.50 168.00 0.50 4.38 198.30 198.80 0.50 63.20 213.60 214.10 0.50 5.88 219.95 221.95 2.00 6.39 Including 220.45 220.95 0.50 18.50 268.65 269.15 0.50 4.56 277.20 280.20 3.00 15.68 Including 277.20 277.70 0.50 11.20 and 279.70 280.20 0.50 82.80 303.65 304.65 1.00 8.71 Including 304.15 304.65 0.50 14.60 309.50 310.00 0.50 37.50 322.30 322.85 0.55 5.31 494.45 495.95 1.50 14.89 Including 494.95 495.45 0.50 25.90 and 495.45 495.95 0.50 13.45 523.50 525.35 1.85 11.63 Including 524.75 525.35 0.60 30.60 535.00 537.20 2.20 4.41 575.35 576.00 0.65 5.19 583.95 584.50 0.55 3.40 617.15 617.90 0.75 7.79 635.50 636.10 0.60 5.70 639.30 639.80 0.50 4.24 CM-21-050 260.25 262.25 2.00 3.79 Including 261.75 262.25 0.50 12.35 283.00 283.50 0.50 3.54 CM-21-051 180.90 181.90 1.00 5.37 194.15 198.40 4.25 5.16 Including 194.15 195.00 0.85 15.45 and 197.90 198.40 0.50 16.60 255.25 259.35 4.10 28.45 Including 255.25 255.75 0.50 51.70 and 257.25 257.75 0.50 67.80 and 257.75 258.25 0.50 68.90 and 258.75 259.35 0.60 30.50 285.50 286.00 0.50 3.81 CM-21-052 Hole Abandoned CM-21-052-1 194.50 195.40 0.90 5.11 200.60 203.65 3.05 5.27 Including 202.40 203.00 0.60 10.05 and 203.00 203.65 0.65 9.63 245.50 249.00 3.50 2.65 Including 248.50 249.00 0.50 11.85 275.60 276.10 0.50 5.39 296.90 297.40 0.50 6.08 309.85 311.75 1.90 8.72 Including 310.40 311.25 0.85 16.20 331.00 332.00 1.00 8.94 361.75 362.30 0.55 4.19 CM-21-053 181.75 182.85 1.10 8.78 222.30 224.05 1.75 3.56 Including 223.50 224.05 0.55 7.05 229.95 230.80 0.85 12.30 323.05 324.50 1.45 3.13 326.40 327.45 1.05 6.85 CM-21-054 25.85 26.35 0.50 4.80 118.15 119.10 0.95 5.55 359.00 359.55 0.55 3.00 371.80 377.15 5.35 4.13 Including 371.80 372.30 0.50 10.95 and 374.30 374.95 0.65 20.00 426.25 427.20 0.95 4.70 467.85 470.25 2.40 5.92 Including 467.85 468.70 0.85 14.00 473.70 475.00 1.30 12.10 478.55 487.60 9.05 4.40 Including 478.55 479.65 1.10 8.98 and 485.95 486.65 0.70 30.90 506.50 507.00 0.50 6.03 CM-21-055 175.35 177.00 1.65 6.14 Including 175.85 177.00 1.15 7.27 183.80 184.30 0.50 10.95 218.85 219.40 0.55 93.60 287.35 288.60 1.25 7.38 Including 287.35 287.85 0.50 16.15 309.00 309.50 0.50 13.35 CM-21-056 70.00 70.50 0.50 31.00 101.20 101.75 0.55 4.10 159.70 163.20 3.50 27.24 Including 159.70 160.25 0.55 8.94 and 160.25 161.45 1.20 74.10 223.95 224.80 0.85 3.85 307.25 308.10 0.85 3.76 333.25 334.95 1.70 3.57 Including 333.25 333.80 0.55 5.24 CM-21-057 105.00 105.85 0.85 3.01 283.60 284.10 0.50 3.61 285.20 285.70 0.50 6.71 320.50 321.30 0.80 10.25 385.80 386.80 1.00 3.74 401.10 402.25 1.15 4.14 404.35 404.85 0.50 7.13 417.20 417.85 0.65 6.87 442.10 442.60 0.50 9.82 454.85 455.35 0.50 4.14 501.00 502.20 1.20 4.36 CM-21-058 124.60 130.35 5.75 11.12 Including 124.60 125.10 0.50 53.90 and 125.10 125.60 0.50 29.10 and 125.60 126.10 0.50 24.50 174.30 174.80 0.50 4.65 186.00 186.50 0.50 28.70 209.50 210.00 0.50 6.51 224.25 225.05 0.80 5.62 264.40 265.20 0.80 3.02 268.00 271.00 3.00 5.73 287.55 288.35 0.80 8.69 299.00 303.70 4.70 3.41 Including 303.15 303.70 0.55 7.43 312.35 313.45 1.10 3.99 315.75 316.25 0.50 3.25 498.60 500.25 1.65 5.13 Including 499.10 500.25 1.15 6.93 534.30 534.90 0.60 4.59 640.00 640.55 0.55 3.08 CM-21-059 176.00 177.50 1.50 3.62 Including 177.00 177.50 0.50 6.51 398.65 399.65 1.00 11.52 Including 398.65 399.15 0.50 17.35 520.00 520.50 0.50 19.20 608.25 608.75 0.50 8.21 611.50 612.00 0.50 6.64 614.65 615.15 0.50 3.39 617.40 617.90 0.50 3.42 620.70 621.20 0.50 8.02 630.70 633.30 2.60 4.23 Including 631.80 632.30 0.50 9.01 and 632.80 633.30 0.50 8.28 652.85 656.85 4.00 9.65 Including 652.85 653.60 0.75 48.00 663.15 664.65 1.50 4.08 687.70 688.25 0.55 5.68 CM-21-060 142.35 142.85 0.50 18.00 CM-21-061 66.70 69.00 2.30 19.37 Including 67.70 69.00 1.30 29.80

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations