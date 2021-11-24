Mainstream Announces Name Change

Toronto, November 24, 2021 - Mainstream Minerals Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has changed its name to "Radio Fuels Energy Corp.".

In addition, the Company decreased the authorized capital of the Company by cancelling all of the authorized and unissued Class A retractable shares and Class B retractable shares from the authorized capital of the Company and increased the authorized capital of the Company by the creation of an unlimited number of special shares, issuable in series. The Class A retractable shares and Class B retractable shares were created for a previous transaction, which did not proceed.

Shareholders of the Company approved these amendments at its annual and special meeting held on November 16, 2021. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the amendments. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the amendments and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Nauth

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 477-6031

Email: dnauth@nauth.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

