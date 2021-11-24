Renforth Completes Trenching Program at Victoria West, Exposing Continuous Nickel, Cobalt, Copper and Zinc Over the Entire 275m Stripped

November 24, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to share the success of our stripping program on our Victoria West Battery Metals system where we exposed nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc over the entire ~275m which was trenched, located between mineralized drill holes from our recently announced 2.2km drilled strike length, with each of those holes intersecting battery metals.

"We are quite happy with the visual and XRF results from the field, Victoria West is proving to be a very interesting site, currently stretching over ~5kms, containing nickel and cobalt needed for energy storage, copper required to build EVs and zinc, a new addition to the US critical minerals list. The big question is what happens to the mineralization as we go east, along the remaining ~15kms of the magnetic anomaly associated with the nickel and cobalt, before we reach the Colonie site, at the very eastern end. 2022 will tell us whether, or how big, Victoria West grows" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Program Summary

Trenching at Surimeau was completed in early November. The main part of the trench is approximately 275 meters in length and oriented roughly east-west. East and West crosscuts were excavated at both ends of the main trench and are oriented roughly North-South. The western crosscut follows a drill trail from the 2021 Winter-Spring drilling program and is about 200 meters in length. The eastern crosscut is about 150 meters in length. A total of 53 channels were cut through all of the trenching, varying in length from 2 to 42 meters. A grand total of 704 samples were taken, 25 grab samples and 24 blanks. The mineralized main shear zone is present and exposed along the entire length of the main trench, trending west-south-west. Notable mineralization is also present within an alteration package along the north side of the main shear along the entire exposed length of it in the trench.

The Huston discovery, ~18km NW of Victoria West and within the Surimeau District Property, where Renforth previously announced a discovery grab sample with an assay of 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag, within a strongly foliated diorite with patchy oxidation on the weathered surface was revisited. Management considers this grab sample a new discovery; however, a grab sample is selected by the geologist and may not be representative of the property as a whole. In order to learn more about this discovery the exposed diorite was revisited, and the outcrop was exposed manually to create an approximate 25m2 area. A total of 6 channels were cut and 19 additional samples were taken.

Samples taken from both areas have been delivered to the lab for assay, results will be released when available.

Current Surimeau District Activities

The following are currently ongoing:

1 - Assay results from the beginning of the trenching/channeling at Victoria West have begun to be received, they will be released at once upon receipt of all the results

2 - The latest drone video shot during the program has been uploaded the Renforth's YouTube channel

3 - Detailed drone photography is being stitched together and will aid in digitizing mapping done of the stripped area

4 - Planning has begun for an EM/Mag survey at Victoria West over a portion, or the entire, ~20km magnetic anomaly. This survey will "see" the sulphides, which are commonly connected in ribbons and stringers, giving us greater detail on the structure.

5 - Drill core sample material is being selected for additional assaying to determine what degree of platinum group element mineralization is present. The only testing for platinum and palladium carried out to date was on the initial surface prospecting samples taken from the Colonie, LaLonde and Victoria West areas in June 2020 which gave positive assay results, demonstrating these metals are present at each location.

Current Parbec Gold Deposit Activities

The following are currently ongoing;

1 - Our deposit model on sections is being updated by our geologists with the results from the >15,000m of drilling completed earlier this year.

2 - This process is highlighting additional sampling which needs to be carried out. As we have previously stated it is difficult to visually assess the presence of gold in Parbec drill core, with rare exception. This leads to areas not being sampled, which we now know need to be sampled based on recent results. We will do the additional sampling as soon as possible. If this sampling results in gold results it will positively impact our deposit model.

3 - Renforth is pursuing a structural study on Parbec, this sort of work has not been done to date. Given the obvious similarities with the structural setting of Parbec and Canadian Malartic (though Malartic is larger), the exploration team feels that shareholders will be best served at this time by efforts to identify the controls on gold mineralization, especially the higher grade "magnetic diorite" mineralization.

Historically the East Malartic and Barnat deposits, now part of Canadian Malartic and located ~6.5 km along strike on the Cadillac Break, indicate a close association with magnetic diorite, feldspar porphyries, shear zones and gold trends. Structurally, gold deposits in this environment are controlled by strike slip faults and shear zones which follow varied strikes and dips. Mineralized volumes have been described by various authors as lozenge lenses not always attached to main structures, the gold mineralization is sulfides poor and contained in quartz-carbonate filled fracture systems.1

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

1 excerpted from an internal memo "SUMMARY: The Parbec Project, Malartic: Signature and Targeting", Martin Demers P.Geo (OGQ#770), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

About Renforth

Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this the Lalonde, Surimau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.