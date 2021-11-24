Fokus Confirms Hendrick Zone Thickness as at Least 400 M and Cuts 1.43 g/t AuEq Over 99 Meters

TSX.V: FKM OTCQB: FKMCF Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to release some partial results from the Hendrick Zone, located in the southern axis of the Golden Triangle area of the Galloway project. The reported results are located approximately 400 m north of the previous Hendrick intersections suggesting a thickness of approximately 400 m of the mineralized zone due to the pervasive nature of the gold mineralization.

These preliminary and very partial results clearly demonstrate that the Au, Ag and Cu mineralized zone is significantly present in the eastern part of the Hendrick Zone. Drill holes GA-21-48 and GA-21-53 respectively intersected a gold-bearing zone along the 84-metre hole grading 0.96 g/t AuEq, including 30 meters grading 1.71 g/t AuEq, as well as 99 meters grading 1.43 g/t AuEq and 51 meters grading 1.21 g/t AuEq. It is very important to note that these partial results do not limit the gold potential of the Hendrick mineralized zone intersected by drilling and which can extend up to nearly 400 meters in thickness along the hole.

Hendrick Area Partial Highlights:

Holes From To Length1 Au Ag Cu AuEq2

(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t)









GA-21-48 325,5 526,5 201 PENDING

531 615 84 0,85 0,60 0,07 0,96 Incl 585 615 30 1,53 1,03 0,11 1,71

625 986 361 PENDING









GA-21-52 308 808,5 500,5 PENDING

838,5 876 37,5 0,96 2,00 0,22 1,30

876 1010 134 PENDING









GA-21-53 423 622,5 199,5 PENDING

622,5 721,5 99 1,06 1,70 0,24 1,43

721,5 822 100,5 PENDING

832,5 883,5 51 0,84 3,30 0,23 1,21

906 933 27 0,46 1,50 0,08 0,60

1 Note that drill results are presented uncapped, and lengths represent core lengths. True widths at the Hendrick Zone are currently unknown. 2 AuEq have been calculated at price of Gold of 1,859$, Silver at 24.95$ and Copper at 4.30$.

Although only partial, these initial results are consistent with previous drilling results in the Hendrick Zone.

Table of historical results from the Hendrick zone

Holes From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

% AuEq

g/t



















VPE-10-15 636 801 165 0.76 2.01 0.11 0.95



















VPE-11-36 657 979.5 322.5 0.69 0.86 0.07 0.80

Incl 687 775.5 88.5 1.07 1.29 0.11 1.25



















VPE-12-47 910.5 1,110.1 199.6 0.50 0.79 0.07 0.61



















VPE-12-48 834 978 144 0.82 1.76 0.11 1.01



















GA-20-10 476.80 844.25 367.45 0.72 1.47 0.07 0.84

Incl 677.3 797.6 120.3 1.12 2.02 0.12 1.32

Incl 706.7 781.1 74.4 1.36 2.41 0.14 1.59



















GA-20-14 580.5 844.5 264 0.83 1.82 0.09 0.98

Incl 672 778.5 106.5 1.09 1.94 0.15 1.33

Incl 706 778.5 72.5 1.33 3.95 0.17 1.64

















KOD-86-01 429.01 824.79 395.78 0.75





Incl 619.96 790.35 170.39 0.99





Incl 619.96 687.63 67.67 1.23





















KOD-86-04 646.18 705.31 59.13 1.29





























Nearly 5,200 samples from 12 holes completed to date on the Hendrick Zone are still being analyzed

Based on all of the previous results and the current partial results, the Hendrick Zone is now estimated to be nearly 700 meters long and 400 meters thick. It remains open in all directions. Drilling on this zone continues and the primary objective remains to define an economic gold resource associated with this porphyry intrusive.

"These preliminary results, although partial, are considered very encouraging by the Company. They clearly show that the Hendrick zone is heading towards the GP zone and that these two gold zones could eventually connect at depth. Moreover, the increased presence of copper and molybdenum in this same environment highly suggests that we are in the presence of an Au-Cu porphyry-type deposit. We are extremely anxious to get all the results. This is a very exciting project and its potential increases as the work progresses" said Jean Rainville, President and CEO of the Company.

Drilling on the Hendrick Zone is continuing and will aim to demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization within the porphyry intrusive. Hole GA-21-59, currently underway, is targeting a circular magnetic anomaly with a signature similar to that of Hendrick. This hole is located approximately 1 km N-E of the Hendrick Zone.

The Company also received partial and complete results from the Hurd and GP zones and from exploration holes GA-21-38 and GA-21-40, which tested a NE-SW structure underlain by cobalt sediments. Exploration hole GA-21-40 intersected a porphyry intrusive and anomalous gold values over a thickness of up to 130 meters were detected, including an intersection of 0.85 g/t Au over 15 meters.

Finally, results from the Hurd area show a consistent anomalous gold presence in most holes, including hole GA-21-37, which returned 16.50 metres grading 0.94 g/t AuEq, including 7.5 meters grading 1.18 g/t AuEq and 1.07 g/t AuEq over 6 meters. Incomplete results from hole GA-21-45 located in the GP Zone have so far returned 0.77 g/t AuEq over 40.50 meters. Results from over 215 samples are still pending for this hole.

In addition, InnovExplo has begun processing the available data in order to prepare an initial 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the three main showings comprising the Golden Triangle, namely Hendrick, GP and Moriss. The results of this first estimate should be available early next spring.

The Company would like to inform the shareholders and potential investors that there is no plan to complete any financing in the near term.

Qualified Person

This press release was approved by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

