Gatling Extends Multiple Zones Beyond the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate Model at the Bear Deposit Including 9.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m at the Larder Gold Project, ON

VANCOUVER, November 24, 2021 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce multiple new gold intersections extending its previously reported 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") model including 9.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m in the Bear North zone and 14.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m in the newly tested Bear East Zone. Gatling has shifted focus from building the new MRE to expanding and extending these newly modelled zones along strike and at depth with ongoing drilling at the Larder Gold Project.

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "Upon wrapping up the 25,000 meter drill program announced at the beginning of 2021, and on the heels of a strong summer drilling campaign at Bear, we have expanded Bear drilling into Q4, yielding highly additive intersections relative to the recently announced resource estimate at Larder. Bear has now been extended in both directions to 1.3 km along strike driven by the Bear West zone, which is now approaching the Cheminis deposit, and the newly discovered Bear East zone, where we hit 14.7 g/t over 1.5 m just 81 m below surface. Bear East remains relatively untested with 1.5 km of open strike towards our property boundary. Beyond Bear, we intend to transition drilling to the Swansea Zone in early Q1/22, which holds roughly 4 km of strike along the break on the southwestern side of our land package and has seen just 19 km of historical drilling."

Table 1. Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Rock Type Gold Zone GTR-21-135 195.0 199.0 4.0 1.6 South Volcanics Bear Main -South Zone GTR-21-137 418.0 419.0 1.0 4.5 Ultramafics Bear Main - North Zone 437.0 439.0 2.0 4.5 Ultramafics Bear Main - North Zone 460.0 480.0 20.0 0.8 South Volcanics Bear Main -South Zone GTR-21-138 378.0 379.5 1.5 2.0 Ultramafics Bear Main - North Zone 435.0 436.4 1.4 2.4 Ultramafics Bear Main - North Zone 448.0 461.8 13.8 0.8 South Volcanics Bear Main -South Zone 502.0 535.0 33.0 0.6 Mafic Volcanics Bear Main -South Zone Including 502.0 507.0 5.0 2.3 Mafic Volcanics Bear Main -South Zone GTR-21-139 399.0 401.0 2.0 5.8 Quartz Vein Bear Main - North Zone 432.0 436.0 4.0 9.4 Komatiites Bear Main - North Zone Including 433.0 435.0 2.0 13.9 Komatiites Bear Main - North Zone GTR-21-141 142.5 144.0 1.5 2.9 South Sediments Bear East - South Zone 345.0 347.0 2.0 3.4 Ultramafics Bear East - North Zone GTR-21-144 598.0 602.0 4.0 2.5 South Volcanics Bear West - South Zone GTR-21-147 244.9 251.0 6.1 0.7 North Volcanics Bear West - North Zone 265.0 268.0 3.0 4.2 Komatiites Bear West - North Zone Including 265.0 266.0 1.0 7.7 Komatiites Bear West - North Zone 415.0 420.0 5.0 2.1 Volcanics-UM Contact zone Bear West - South Zone 416.0 418.0 2.0 3.5 Volcanics-UM Contact zone Bear West - South Zone GTR-21-148 343.0 347.0 4.0 3.8 Ultramafics Bear West - North Zone Including 345.0 347.0 2.0 5.9 Ultramafics Bear West - North Zone GTR-21-150 81.0 82.5 1.5 14.7 South Conglomerates Bear East - South Zone

** Note true widths are estimated at 80 - 95% of the reported core length interval

Gatling Drill Update Highlights

High-grade gold intersected outside 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Bear Deposit. Since completion of the 2021 MRE at the Larder Gold Project, Gatling has utilized all block models and wire frame models for exploration across all three deposits (Figure 1). The recent focus at the Bear deposit has been extremely successful in extending all mineralized footprints along strike and at depth including 9.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m in drillhole GTR-21-139, which has closed a large block model gap up plunge from the core of the deposit (Figure 4). This hole was designed to close a large 300 m data gap where drillholes had not been completed before and piercing the center point of this gap now provides the gold mineralization needed to connect the block model up and down plunge within 100 m.

Low-grade widespread mineralization combined with high-grade narrow gold zones indicate presence of structural controls. Gatling's three gold deposits sit along the prolific Cadillac Larder Lake Break which hosts multiple zones of structural complexities. Gatling has been able to prove the presence of steeply dipping plunge lines to the east and areas where gold is intersected in low-grade widespread haloes indicates proximity to a repeating set of these structures. In holes GTR-21-137, and GTR-21-138 the low-grade intersections are on the eastern side of the high-grade plunge line that was identified in drillhole GTR-21-132 which returned a value of 25.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m, thus providing exploration opportunities east of this mineralized zone to find another high-grade plunge line.

Exploration at Bear West Zone yields positive results. Recent drilling at the Larder Gold Project during Q4 2021 has been focused on expanded current zones and testing new mineralized horizons near the Bear deposit. As the drill program advanced westerly towards Cheminis, the drilling has identified new gold zones 750 m from the core of the Bear deposit within three drillholes, GTR-21-144, GTR-21,147 and GTR-21-148, which includes 4.2 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 5.9 g/t Au over 2.0 m in both the north and south zones (Figure 5). Gatling plans to explore this horizon in Q1/Q2 2022 up and down plunge from these new mineralized zones to further connect the Bear and Cheminis deposits together.

Positive initial results from untested Bear East Zone. Gatling has encountered near surface mineralization in drillholes GTR-21-141 and GTR-21-150 which intersected 2.9 g/t Au over 1.5 m and 14.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m respectively in the upper 150 m (Figure 3). This mineralized zone is 600 m east of the core of the Bear deposit and is in an area that is extremely underexplored and will be a focal point of adding additional volume and ounces to the current 2021 MRE.

Figure 1. Larder Gold Project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones beyond the 2021 MRE model identified from recent drill results at the Bear deposit during the ongoing 2021 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Geological plan map of the ongoing drill campaign at the Larder Gold Project with multiple mineralized lenses at each zone and recent drill hole traces.

Figure 3. Bear Deposit long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones extended from the 2021 MRE model and gold contours connecting the core of the Bear deposit up and down plunge.

Figure 4. Cross Section of 600800E at the Bear deposit displaying 100 m infill extensions of the 2021 MRE block model

Figure 5. Cross Section of 600050E at the Bear deposit displaying new mineralized zones extending at depth outside of the 2021 MRE block model

The Company also advises that it has cancelled the private placement announced in its news release of October 18, 2021.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder project hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The Larder property has a global Mineral Resource Estimate (2021) of 388,000 oz Au Indicated and 933,000 oz Au Inferred gold ounces from both open pit and underground resources. The project is 100% owned by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements:

