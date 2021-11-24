La Esperanza II Returns 6.04 g/Au /over 8.2 Meters on Surface

November 24, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) ("Glen Eagle" the "Company", or "GER") is pleased to announce that a new enrichment zone was discovered at La Esperanza II with drill hole LE-21-001 returning 6.04 g/t Au over 8.2 meters in a gold bearing quartz vein found on surface. The hole was stopped due to the crossing of an unknown drift while drilling.

Drill hole LE-21-002 intersected on surface 3.04 g/Au over 30.8 meters and remains open at depth.

True width of the vein will be defined after interpreting additional drilling results currently under analysis at Cobra Oro laboratory.

Drilling by the Company is aimed at scouting the surface of a large gold bearing zone encompassing approximately 30 square kilometers. The Company has been working in the area for the last two months to improve TPD feed to its mill and consolidating concession agreements with land owners. The area is located some 40 kilometers away from Cobra Oro gold processing plant.

The drilling results are presented in the table below and released as an update on the values that the Company has intercepted in the context of continuous and timely information regarding its current drilling. The data was provided by Cobra Oro laboratory and therefore non-compliant under instrument NI 43-101.

Hole # From To Length Gold (m) (m) (m) (gpt) LE-21-001 0 0.5 0.5 1.29 LE-21-001 0.5 2.0 1.5 3.81 LE-21-001 2.0 3.5 1.5 4.68 LE-21-001 3.5 5.0 1.5 6.57 LE-21-001 5.0 6.5 1.5 7.68 LE-21-001 6.5 8.2 1.7 8.27 Hole # LE-21-002 0 5,3 5,3 3,42 LE-21-002 5,3 12,8 7,5 5,49 Including 5,3 6,8 1,5 8,07 LE-21-002 12,8 18,8 6.0 1,43 LE-21-002 18,8 24,8 6.0 1,12 LE-21-002 24,8 30,8 6.0 3,40 Including 24,8 26,3 1,5 5,51

Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

