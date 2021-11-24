Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects Massive Sulphides with XRF Results up to 2.79% Nickel and 25.68% Copper at Graal Property in Northern Quebec

XRF results confirm the existence of strong nickel and copper mineralization which complements the Company's battery metals portfolio.

Coquitlam, November 24, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has intercepted massive sulphides containing nickel and copper at its Graal property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec. The mineralization has been verified with a handheld XRF device with point data taken on the sulphides ranging up to 2.79% Ni and 25.68% Cu.

The XRF results confirm the existence of strong nickel-copper-sulphide mineralization that corresponds to the Bouguer anomaly identified using airborne gravity geophysical survey conducted earlier this year. Drilling to follow up this newly discovered mineralization is underway. The samples were sent to ALS labs located in Val d'Or for sample preparation and will be forwarded to a separate lab for a four-acid digest multi-element suite including nickel and copper as well as a fire assay for platinum and palladium.

The ongoing drill program has now been increased from 3000 to 5000 meters and is part of the Company's early-stage exploration activities in northern Québec where it is evaluating 15 properties on 689 claims covering 38,129.4 hectares that are prospective for battery metals such as nickel, copper, and cobalt (See February 16, April 21, July 22, and November 15, 2021 news releases). The drill program is currently being managed by Laurentia Exploration in association with GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO commented, "These are excellent XRF results for this early-stage drill program in Northern Quebec and complement our cobalt and nickel results from the ground held in the Cobalt/Gowganda camp in Northern Ontario. Both districts are in low-risk jurisdictions to supply battery metals into the emerging North American battery market. This will position the recently announced Coniagas Battery Metals spinout with primary feed for our proprietary Re-2Ox processing technology for the production of battery metals.".

"I believe this is a turning point for Canada Silver Cobalt Works as an exploration company. These preliminary XRF results are extremely encouraging and while the assays are still pending, it fortifies our interest in the area. As we continue to expand our operations, it is important that we maintain a healthy pipeline of high-potential targets that pertain to our long-term strategic vision. Continuing to build successful relationships is also key to this success, much like the recently acquired Chute-des-Passes claims that are adjacent to our Graal property," says Matt Halliday, President, COO and VP Exploration.



Figure 1: Map of Property, Claims, Drill Holes, and Sulphide Intercept Locations.



Figure 2: Core Photo of NRC-21-02 and Location of XRF Point Data



Figure 3: Core Photo of NRC-21-03 and Location of XRF Point Data



Figure 4: Core Photo of NRC-21-04 and Location of XRF Point Data

Table 1: XRF Point Data Information

XXRF Point ID Hole ID Corresponding Sample ID XRF Point Depth (m) XRF Ni (%) XRF Cu (%) A NRC-21-02 375874 156.65 1.48 0.17 B NRC-21-02 375874 157.15 1.28 2.81 C NRC-21-02 375879 160.20 1.48 5.62 D NRC-21-02 375879 160.29 1.85 0.07 E NRC-21-02 375879 160.60 1.28 3.77 F NRC-21-02 375884 164.34 1.62 0.18 G NRC-21-03 375929 139.19 1.39 14.74 H NRC-21-03 375930 140.04 2.08 0.75 I NRC-21-03 375931 140.65 2.79 0.02 J NRC-21-03 375932 141.40 2.42 0.04 K NRC-21-03 375933 143.28 2.40 0.32 L NRC-21-03 375936 143.65 0.03 4.17 M NRC-21-03 375936 143.90 0.11 25.68 N NRC-21-04 375960 136.46 1.83 0.01 O NRC-21-04 375960 136.77 1.74 0.02

Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the assay samples. The elemental data is highly dependant on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is an Olympus Vanta C Series handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and produces a beam spot diameter of up to 3mm. It is designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid, accurate elemental analysis and testing.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., a member of the Québec Order of Engineers, and is a qualified person in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

