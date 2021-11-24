Noront Announces Further Extension of BHP Tender Expiry

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 - Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) ("Noront" or the "Company") today announces that BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd ("BHP Western Mining"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd ("BHP Lonsdale"), has extended the expiry of its offer from 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on November 30, 2021 to 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on December 14, 2021.



Earlier today, BHP Lonsdale announced that it continues to progress discussions with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd ("Wyloo Metals") regarding Wyloo Metals' potential support of BHP Western Mining's C$0.75 per share offer (the "BHP Offer") to acquire Noront. To allow more time for those discussions to progress, BHP Western Mining has extended the expiry of its offer to December 14, 2021. There is no assurance that any agreement will be reached between BHP Lonsdale and Wyloo Metals. The earliest time BHP Western Mining will be taking up Noront shares under its offer will be at the new expiry time.

BHP Lonsdale's announcement can be read in full at: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/bhp-extends-tender-expiry-while-continuing-to-progress-discussions-with-wyloo-metals-809197352.html

A notice of variation (the "Notice of Variation") in respect of the change to the expiry will be mailed shortly to Noront shareholders and will be available under Noront's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Noront's website at www.norontresources.com.

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle's Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire.

