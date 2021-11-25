Norsemont Mining to Host Webinar

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE: NOM, OTCQB: NRRSF, FWB: LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a webinar and invites all its shareholders to attend. The update will focus on Norsemont's Choquelimpie gold and silver project.



Join Norsemont Mining CEO, Marc Levy, as he will keynote a talk on Company plans and what to expect in 2022.

REGISTER FREE: Tuesday December 7th, 2021 @ 3:00pm EST / 12:00pm PST

Please click here to sign up: http://socialcard.ca/ai.php?card=ajrefmw

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, "We have made tremendous progress over the last several months. We look forward to the Q&A with our shareholders and discuss what 2022 might hold for Choquelimpie."

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

Norsemont comprises experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and developing its flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Choquelimpie gold-silver project in northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Norsemont Mining Inc.

Marc Levy

CEO & Chairman

Forward-Looking Information

