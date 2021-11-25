Apex Resources Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, November 25, 2021 - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV:APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on November 19, 2020 has been revoked.

The CTO was issued by the BCSC as a result of the failure to file the required technical reports (the "Technical Reports") under section 4.2(1)(j)(ii) of National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Material Projects for its Jersey-Emerald property (the "Jersey-Emerald Property") and its Kena-Daylight property (the "Kena-Daylight Property").

The Company filed on SEDAR the Technical Report for its Kena-Daylight Property and July 23, 2021 and Technical Report for its Jersey-Emerald Property on September 14, 2021.

As a result of the CTO, the Company's common shares were suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 19, 2020. Following the revocation of the CTO, the Company's suspension of its common shares will be lifted and trading will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange following the dissemination of this news release.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is primarily a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Apex has a portfolio of quality properties including:

The Jersey-Emerald tungsten-zinc property in southern BC. The Ore Hill gold property in southern BC.

Apex management has a track record of mine discovery that includes the discovery and development of the renowned Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario and the Mengapur copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit (225Mt @ 0.59% Cu equivalent) in Malaysia now under development by Monument Mining Ltd.

For further information on the Company's projects, visit www.apxresources.com.

Arthur G. Troup, P.Eng., Geological

President and CEO



For further information please contact:

Marc Lee, Investor and Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 628-0519 Fax: (604) 628-0446

Email: mlee@apxresources.com or info@apxresources.com

