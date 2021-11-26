San Lorenzo Gold Appoints Director and Receives DTC Eligibility for Its OTCQB Listing

Calgary, November 26, 2021 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLG) (OTC:SNLGF) announces that it has appointed Kelly Kimbley as a director of the Company. The Company also announces that further to its news release of August 25, 2021 whereby the Company's shares began trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol SNLGF the Company has now received full DTC eligibility.

Ken Booth, President commented: "The Company is pleased to have Kelly join the Board of Directors". Kelly brings to San Lorenzo many years of public company and capital markets experience. Kelly has served as a senior officer and board member of numerous Canadian public and private companies. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan and is a member of The Law Society of Alberta"

The Company has granted 150,000 options to Mr. Kimbley to acquire San Lorenzo common shares. The Options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of $0.13 per share, the closing price on November 25, 2021, and will vest as to one third each on the date of grant and the first and second anniversaries of the grant. The Options are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.sanlorenzogold.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has three 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora, Nancagua and Punta Alta. The Salvadora Property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets and high grade gold in veins, Nancagua is a high grade epithermal gold property and Punta Alta is a copper - gold porphyry property with related disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange does not accept the issuance of the Shares. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

