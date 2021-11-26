Advance United Holdings Announces Results of AGM and Management Update

Toronto, November 26, 2021 - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") today announced the results from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Resolutions approved and passed by the majority of shareholders included the following matters at the meeting:

Approval of the audited financial statements.

Approval to set the number of board of directors to five.

Nomination and election of the board of directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders to be Chairman James Atkinson, Walter Henry, Kevin Wright, Vishal Gupta, and Daniele Spethmann.

Appointment of the auditors MS Partners LLP to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Approval of the Special Resolution for continuance of the Company in the provincial jurisdiction of Ontario

Management Update

Upon termination of the AGM, the Company provided an update to shareholders summarizing 2021 work performed of the Company's current properties, the strategy to pursue increasing the Company's portfolio of properties including the launch of the Company's online marketplace, and the future growth and expansions into new territories and marketplaces including possibilities in the copper, lithium, PGE's mineral group in the United States and internationally.

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

There is no assurance as to when and/or if the application to FINRA will be accepted, and that the Company will be eligible for public quotations pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 or any other applicable regulation. Also, once the application is received by FINRA it may be assigned to an auditor for review. FINRA may reply with a letter listing questions and/or comments on Advance United's application and filing. After FINRA receives a response, they may have further comments, or they may approve or not approve the Company' application.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to trading on the CSE and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

