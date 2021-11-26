Fairchild Gold Corp. Enters into Engagement Letter for Financing by way of a Short Form Prospectus

Langley, November 26, 2021 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter (the "Agreement") with Leede Jones Gable (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company intends to distribute, by way of a short form prospectus (the "Offering"), a minimum of 7,000,000 units (each a "Unit") and a maximum of 10,000,000 Units of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for minimum gross proceeds of $1,400,000 (the "Minimum Offering") and maximum gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Maximum Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share no later than as of 60 months of the closing of the Offering. The Company will apply to list the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering as a supplemental listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company will also grant the Agent the option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part by the Agent giving notice to the Company at any time up to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 15% worth of Units sold pursuant to the Offering (the "Additional Units") at the Issue Price. The Agent shall be under no obligation whatsoever to exercise the Over-Allotment Option, in whole or in part. If the Offering is fully subscribed and the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering shall be of $2,300,000.

The Company has agreed to pay a cash commission to the Agent equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including in respect of any Additional Units issued upon exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. The Company has further agreed to grant the Agent with an option to purchase Units equal to 8.0% of the total number of Units issued under the Offering at the Issue Price, including those Units issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, for a period of 60 months after the closing of the Offering.

The Offering will be made concurrently in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and all other jurisdiction in Canada as the Agent and the Company may further agree.

The Offering will be made pursuant to an agency agreement (the "Agency Agreement") on a commercially reasonable agency efforts basis to be entered into between the Company and the Agent and is set to close no later than as of December 20, 2021. Closing of the Offering will be subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange. The Issue Price was determined by arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Agent.

The Company intends to use the proceeds received from the Offering for ongoing exploration activities, to provide general working capital and to fund expenditures in connection with potential acquisitions.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada and in the United States. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property, consisting of 25 single cell and multi-cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

