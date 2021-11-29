Menü Artikel
Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty:: CEO Kyle Floyd Reviews Third Quarter Highlights Including Revenues

02:25 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Malibu, CA, United States - In this audio segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with CEO Kyle Floyd of Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX)(OTCMKTS:VOXCF) regarding positive highlights achieved through the third quarter of 2021 for the company:

Highlights Include:

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

- Revenue of $1,223,493 reported for the quarter, with record Q3 2021 royalty-linked gold production from the Hidden Secret deposit at Higginsville covered by the Dry Creek royalty and record royalty-linked iron ore production volumes from the Koolyanobbing royalty;

- Increased producing royalty count to 5 assets following achievement of commercial production at the Segilola Gold Mine, as reported by Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) on October 5, 2021;

- Commencement of construction of the Binduli North heap leach expansion, which includes three key open pits covered by the producing Janet Ivy gold royalty, as disclosed by Zijin Mining Group Co., Limited on August 1, 2021;

- Award of a A$73M construction contract for the Mt Ida gold project in Western Australia, as announced on September 9, 2021;

- Record positive cash flows from operating activities of $1,346,103 for the quarter;

- Strong balance sheet position at period end, including cash on hand of $4,671,606, working capital of $7,842,890 and total assets of $28,109,626;

- Under the Company's normal course issuer bid, Vox purchased and cancelled 454,400 common shares at an average share price of C$2.81; and

- Commenced trading on the OTCQX on August 10, 2021.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108244/vox



About Vox Royalty Corp.:

Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.



Source:
Vox Royalty Corp.



Contact:

E: IR@voxroyalty.com T: +1-345-815-3939


