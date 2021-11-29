St-Georges to Expand Work on Julie & Manicougan Projects in 2022

Montréal, November 29, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to provide a recap of the exploration work conducted on its Québec North Shore Project in 2021.

At the time of this press release, exploration work has been suspended on the Julie and Manicouagan projects. Results from the early phase of surface work on Julie are slowly coming back from the independent laboratories, some of which are disclosed below.

A total of 4,200 meters over 11 holes was drilled on Julie, the bulk of which consisted of holes positioned to conduct a borehole geophysical review of the project and identify targets for the second phase of exploration drilling that was initiated in October. Additional material was collected in the initial surface exploration phase by surface sampling and channel cutting. Results from this effort should be communicated in a separate press release in early December.

2021 Exploration Summary on the Manicouagan Project

On Manicouagan, the driller added 2639 meters of fresh drill core out of 19 holes to the already 4367 meters of drill core available from past drilling campaigns. Most of the cores from past campaigns have been recovered and brought to St-Georges' contracted facilities (Magnor Exploration) in the town of La Baie in order to be cut, logged and sampled or re-sampled. Two bulk samples were conducted on the Manicouagan project using material from the vicinity of the Bob Showing. One of these bulk consisting of 1,070 kg is targeting material known to carry rhodium.



Picture 1. Polished sample from the current bulk sample from the Bob Showing.

The core shack and work areas on Manicouagan's Helen camp gave St-Georges' contracted geologists work conditions that allowed them to do initial cut and logging of the cores almost as they were received.

A portable XRF Analyser was on site for the duration of the 2021 campaign. XRF results are qualitative in nature, and the Company won't be reporting them as their accuracy does not meet the Company's quality standards. Nonetheless, the equipment is being used as one of the decision-support tools available to the geological team in the field. The decision to accelerate the work on Manicouagan and raise additional money that was not in the initial planned budget is based on the initial review of a section of hole SX-MN21-18 and its visual consistency with mineralized intervals in other historic drill holes nearby.

Hole SX-MN21-18

A section of hole 18 has grabbed the attention of the Company's geological team. A series of samples for independent analysis is to be prepared and will be sent to be processed by the lab via rush services. Results from the assays should be available in the new year.

A description of the hole mineral intersections is provided below with a comparison to the previous hole MCH-07-17 located 179 meters to the West alongside the same conductors.



Picture 2. Field Picture of Hole SX-MN21-018 with sections of massive to semi-massive sulphides from 47.5m to 52m.

MCH-07-17 has been drilled to a length of 101 meters at an angle of -45° and is located 179 meters west-south-west of SX-MN21-18 (See below Figure 1).

The mineralization occurs preferentially along the structurally contact (brecciated) and is composed of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite. Pyrrhotite and pentlandite seem to be co-genetic, but the chalcopyrite appears to occur at least in part as a later phase has cross-cutting veinlets.

The intersection high in sulphurs between 51.40 and 54.44 meters returned 1.78% Ni, 0.49% Cu, 914 ppm Co, 8.57 g/t Pd+Pt (2.11 g/t Pt + 6.47 g/t Pd), over 2.04 meters, including 3.82% Ni, 1.47% Cu, 0.21% Co, 23.40 g/t Pd+Pt (5.11 g/t Pt + 18.29 g/t Pd).

The holes MCH-07-17 and SX-MN21-18 seem to indicate that the Bob Showing extensions, East and West, are both opened along trend.The drill holes MCH-07-03 and 07-04 between MCH-07-17 and SX-MN21-18 didn't reach or encounter the mineralized unit.



Fig 1. Localization of Hole 18 and other holes from previous campaigns

Below you will find a Lithology and mineralization comparison between the current hole 18 and the historical hole MCH-07-17:



The technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed by Daniel Turcotte, P. Geo, OGQ #357. an independent qualified person as per NI 43-101



