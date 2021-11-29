Trench Metals Receives 2021 Exploration Program Results at Gorilla Lake Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Vancouver, November 28th, 2021 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC) (FWB: 33H2) announces it has received the lab results from the Company's recent exploration program on it's wholly owned Gorilla Lake Uranium Project. The Company is pleased to report that a vast number of anomalous uranium showings were identified during the duration of the program. These encouraging results have prompted the Company to engage the highly reputable geological analysis company named Exploration Facilitation Unlimited Inc. to add the results with it's existing project data to update the modeling of the project. The Company will use this modeling to establish it's near-term continuation of exploration. The Company will update shareholders as this modeling is completed.

Simon Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented "We are pleased with the results of our recent exploration program on the Company's Gorilla Lake Uranium Project, and look forward to reviewing the updating modeling as we plan our continued exploration plans. Trench Metals is pleased to be at the forefront of the green energy economy with it's focus on uranium to fuel the green energy economy."

Peter Born P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project. Gorilla Lake is located in the Cluff Lake area of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world. It accounts for 18% of global uranium production. The Gorilla Lake Project comprises nearly 7000ha in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit.

For further information, contact the Company at info@trenchmetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.trenchmetals.com.

