Copper Fox Provides Update on Van Dyke Project

Calgary, November 29, 2021 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona. Montgomery & Associates ("Montgomery"), a water resource consulting firm headquartered in Tucson, AZ, completed an Order of Magnitude (+/-30%) estimate of the timeline, costs and data/surveys required to complete the hydrogeological portion of the pre-application and formal permitting process for the Van Dyke project.

Highlights

The Underground Injection Control Permit and Aquifer Protection Permit are the primary permits to be obtained.

The pre-application phase is estimated to take between 2-3 years, this will be followed by a 1.5-2 year permitting process after the applications are submitted.

Engineering costs are estimated at $US3.9 million for the pre-application phase and $US1 million for the post-submittal phase.

Logging the drill core from the Azurite target indicates that sampling of the last 40m of core from DDH AZ-3 should be completed.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "Copper Fox, in conjunction with Montgomery, is currently working on scheduling meetings with the EPA and ADEQ to obtain preliminary comments to further define the scope of work and other concerns, all fundamental to establishing next steps for the project. The drill holes required for the hydrogeological investigation can also be used to obtain additional analytical results and samples to better inform the metallurgical and geotechnical variability within the deposit and to advance the project to the pre-feasibility stage. The 40m interval of secondary copper at the bottom of DDH AZ-3 is encouraging and supports the expansion potential of the Van Dyke deposit to the southwest."

Background to the Data Gap Study

The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), announced in early 2021, demonstrated robust project economics and concluded that the Van Dyke deposit has the potential of becoming a mid-tier copper project. The PEA recommended advancing the project to the pre-feasibility stage with an estimated budget of $US15.5 million including permitting and wellfield pilot testing.

Permitting Considerations

Permitting of a resource project in the United States includes investigating the current and long-term effects of the proposed project on surface water, groundwater, cultural and biological resources and air.

In the pre-application phase, Hydrogeological/Water Quality/Air/Biological/Cultural data are collected to support the formal application and other requirements of the EPA/ADEQ. On submission of the formal permitting application, the EPA/ADEQ completes an in-depth review of the technical data presented in the permitting application followed by a public comment period. An overview of the two primary permits to be obtained is described below:

Underground Injection Control ("UIC") Permit issued by the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") addresses the design, construction, integrity, and closure of injection/recovery wells to protect underground sources of drinking water from injection fluid migration. The UIC permitting process requires details of aquifer characteristics, groundwater flow, geochemistry (including baseline) demonstration of fluid injection hydrodynamics control, operations, monitoring, closure, and post closure monitoring.

Aquifer Protection Permit ("APP") issued by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ("ADEQ") covers mining related discharge (or potential discharge) from mine facilities with potential to discharge to groundwater.

Montgomery OOM

Montgomery completed an Order of Magnitude (+/-30%) estimate of the timeline and engineering costs to complete hydrogeologic studies to support the UIC and APP permits for the Van Dyke project. The study outlined the status of the project and recommends a seven-stage approach as set out below;

Stage Description Tasks and Required Expertise OOM Cost (±30%) 1 Desktop Review Identify data gaps, outline regional hydrogeology of Miami area, conceptual model development $100K 2 Field Program1 Regional geology and hydrogeology, geophysical interpretation, , state-level drilling/well permitting, drilling contractors, ADEQ and EPA monitoring well design, construction, and sampling $2M 3/4 Hydrogeologic and Geochemical Studies/Models Advanced modeling in complex hydrogeologic settings, advanced geochemical interpretation and modeling and materials characterization, integration of groundwater and geochemical models $1M 5 Engineering Coordination2 Familiarity with surface and subsurface mining facilities and ISCR well design $150K 6 Prepare Application Experience compiling APP and UIC permit applications $300K 7 Post-Submittal Support3 Experience with addressing deficiencies and enquiries from ADEQ and EPA $350K

20% Contingency

$780K

ADEQ APP Review4

Up to $200K

TOTAL OOM COST

$4.9M

Estimated cost for a field program does not include lab costs, drilling contractor, equipping wells, etc. Engineering design cost estimates assumed to be included in pilot program and operational design cost estimates and not specific to permitting, costs include engineering coordination activities specific to APP and UIC permit applications Post-submittal support includes addressing minor reviewer inquiries and does not include substantial/additional studies or field work identified during regulatory review; estimated to be 10% of total costs for Stage 1-6 ADEQ invoices applicant up to $200K for time to review APP application

Stage-1 has been completed and the key findings are summarized below:

Hydraulic conductivity values for the Gila Conglomerate and Pinal Schist (based on regional data) are variable and site-specific data will be required to support permitting. The historical data suggest a low hydraulic connectivity in the Pinal Schist.

Understanding the hydraulic characteristics of the faults will be important in modelling the movement of groundwater at the site to better-understand and simulate dewatering and ISCR wellfield operations.

Groundwater quality data from existing monitoring wells sampled in 2015 near the Van Dyke Shaft do not indicate any exceedances of regulatory standards.

Data gaps include lack of current water level measurements and background water quality data in the vicinity of the proposed ISCR wellfield and uncertainty regarding the extent and thickness of a clay layer at the base of the Gila Conglomerate. If laterally extensive, this clay layer could isolate the mineralized zone from the aquifer in the overlying Gila Conglomerate, which would be a positive feature for permitting the ISCR wellfield.

Montgomery recommendations based on Stage 1 key findings:

Installation of Vibrating Wire Piezometers in future drillholes to monitor groundwater levels and vertical gradients.

Installation of datalogging transducers in existing wells and in the Van Dyke Shaft to monitor groundwater levels.

Downhole video surveys of existing wells and the Van Dyke Shaft to verify historical records and assess downhole conditions.

Obtaining pumping records (or estimates) for groundwater withdrawals by adjacent mining operations and other users to refine the conceptual hydrogeologic model of the site.

Stage-2 of the Montgomery study recommends establishing a project wide system of monitoring wells as part of a comprehensive program to:

Monitor background groundwater quality and temporal changes in groundwater levels.

Conduct aquifer testing to establish site-specific hydraulic conductivity and storage values.

Conduct downhole geophysical logging to delineate the extent and thickness of the clay layer at the base of the Gila Conglomerate.

The data obtained from the above activities would be used to develop a numerical groundwater flow and transport model to support permitting of the ISCR wellfield.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

