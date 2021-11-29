Gran Colombia Changes Name to GCM Mining Corp.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has changed its name to GCM Mining Corp. effective immediately and its website can be found at www.gcm-mining.com.



Commenting on the name change, Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of the Company, said "We are very proud of our Colombian roots and, in Colombia, we will continue to operate as Gran Colombia. Our new corporate name reflects our strategy to grow through diversification, expanding our operations and investments to other countries and broadening our products to include other metals beyond just gold and silver. With the acquisition earlier this year of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and our equity stake in Denarius and its flagship Lomero Project in Spain, we have commenced our diversification strategy. We have a strong balance sheet and we are fully funded to build Toroparu, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas. We expect to announce the results on the updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for Toroparu shortly, solidifying its position along with our Segovia Operations, as a cornerstone asset in GCM Mining Corp."

There is no change to the Company's trading symbols for its common shares and common share purchase warrants and we expect that trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the Company's new name will formally commence on December 1, 2021. In the interim, trading will continue under the Company's old name. The new ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the Company's common shares are CA36168L1058 and 36168L105, respectively. For the Company's listed common share purchase warrants (TSX: GCM.WT.B; OTC Pink: TPRXF), the new ISIN and CUSIP numbers are CA36168L1132 and 36168L113, respectively.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining Corp. is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. In Guyana, the Company is advancing the Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the Americas. The Company also owns an approximately 44% equity interest in Aris Gold Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (Colombia - Marmato), an approximately 27% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSLV) (Spain - Lomero-Poyatos; Colombia - Guia Antigua and Zancudo) and an approximately 26% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut - Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com