Bald Eagle Announces Closing of Aqusition of Leviathan Property and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 - Bald Eagle Gold Corp., ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) announces that further to the Company's press release dated November 16, 2021, the Company has closed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Leviathan Property located in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho, USA (the "Property"). The Property is located immediately east of and adjoins the Company's recently acquired Hercules silver property.

The Company acquired (the "Transaction") the Property by purchasing all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Frontier Metals Canada Holdings Corp. ("Frontier Canada"). Frontier Canada is a private company existing under the laws of British Columbia. In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued to the holders of the common shares of Frontier Canada (the "Vendors") 10,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.045 per share and entered into a net smelter return royalty agreement granting the Vendors a perpetual two percent (2.0%) royalty relating to all production from the Property.

In connection with the closing of the Transaction subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has appointed Christopher Paul to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board").

Mr. Paul holds a B. Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University, 2014, and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology, 2011, from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Paul is a Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration, a technical services company which was recently acquired by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. He has served in numerous senior exploration management roles including most recently as the Vice President of Exploration for Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. where he was fundamental in the discovery of the Williams copper gold porphyry in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Raymond Harari has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr. Sidney Himmel has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Mr. Harari will continue as the President of the Company and as a member of the Board and Mr. Himmel has stepped down as Executive Chairman of the Company.

The Company further announced that it has filed its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Additional information concerning Bald Eagle's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 can be found at on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known precious metal districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. The Company intends to, through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts enhance resources. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

