Fabled Silver Gold Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Agoracom and Announces Extension of Agreement

VANCOUVER, November 29, 2021 - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to announce that it has renewed its agreement (the "Renewal Agreement") with Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") to provide online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services") as of November 15, 2021, and wishes to issue common shares in settlement of Advertising Services provided by AGORA to the Company pursuant to the shares for services program ended September 30, 2021 (the "Prior Agreement").

The Company has agreed to issue a total of 519,007 common shares of the Company in respect of the settlement of the Prior Agreement and an additional 169,500 common shares of the Company in respect of the first payment required by the Renewal Agreement for a total of 689,007 common shares of the Company.

Agreement ended September 30, 2021

Further to its news release dated October 2, 2020, the Company is issuing shares in respect of the Prior Agreement as follows:

$15,000 + HST for the period ended January 1, 2021 at a price per share of $0.10 being common 169,500 shares;

$15,000 + HST Shares for Services for the period ended April 1, 2021 at a price per share of $0.165 being 102,727 common shares;

$15,000 + HST Shares for Services for the period ended July 1, 2021 at price per share of $0.145 being 116,896 common shares;

$15,000 + HST Shares for the period ended September 30, 2021 at a price per share of $0.13 being 130,384 common shares.

Each of the aforementioned issuances are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Renewed Agreement.

The Company also announces it has entered into the Renewal Agreement with AGORA dated November 15, 2021 to continue to provide Advertising Services to the Company.

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Peter J. Hawley, President and CEO stated, "AGORA has proven to be a valuable partner over the last year. We are delighted to have renewed their services to continue to expand our presence in the resource sector."

The Company intends to issue shares to AGORA in exchange for the Advertising Services. Pursuant to the terms of the Renewal Agreement, the Company will pay a total fee of $75,000 + HST, to be paid by way of common shares of the Company as follows:

$15,000 + HST Shares for Services immediately for renewal of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs at a price per share of $0.10 being 169,500 common shares;

$15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Third Month February 15, 2022;

$15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Sixth Month May 15 2022;

$15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Ninth Month August 15, 2022;

$15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Twelfth Month November 30, 2022.

Per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the Company in each period and be based upon the undiscounted market price of the Company's common shares at the relevant time.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months and 15 days effective immediately.

The agreement and issuance of shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria Property, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

