RT Minerals Corp. Completes Six Holes in Ongoing Drilling at the Link-Catharine RLDZ Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, November 29, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that since the Company's press release of November 18, 2021, a total of six holes have been completed on the Link-Catharine RLDZ property, with the seventh hole starting today. The Link-Catharine RLDZ property is located about twenty-five kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, and the Company has the option to earn 100% of the Property over the next three years.

The first six holes have successfully tested the entire shear-deformation zone ("Shear Zone") from what appears an azimuth to penetrate the Shear Zone closer to true width.

The first six holes were drilled between depths of 157m to 369m of core length at declinations of 55 to 70 degrees. All holes intersected ultramafic-basalt, green carbonate, altered ultramafics, porphyry and syenite dykes, along with a lamprophyre dyke indicating a deep mantle genesis to the units within the Shear Zone.

These rock types carry variable amounts of quartz veining and sulphides intermittently throughout the entire 90m wide Shear Zone. Sulphide content in prospective sections of the host rocks varies between trace to 10% fine and coarse pyrite within several centimetres and up to 18m wide intervals intermittently throughout all holes of the current program.

In addition, the Three-Dimensional Distributed Array IP geophysical program completed last week on the northern part of the Property has provided five additional drill targets.

Under the current program, the Company plans to drill up to twelve diamond drill holes at an average depth of two hundred metres per hole. Several drill holes will continue to target and delineate the Shear Zone. A total of 266 samples of approximately one metre each have been submitted for fire assay from the first three holes with more samples to be submitted from holes which are being logged or are ongoing. A further six samples, of one to four kilograms, from the large outcrop pictured in the Company's November 4, 2021 and November 10, 2021 press releases have also been submitted for fire assay and whole rock analysis.

Mr. Doug Andrews, President and CEO of the Company, states: "I am impressed with the 90m wide Shear Zone which has been tested for over approximately 200m of strike length and to a core depth of 367m and which is open on strike in both directions and to depth. In addition, the presence of the current rock assemblages with sections containing various amounts of intermittent sulphides, as well as several green carbonate/fuschite units, encountered in all of the first six holes indicates that a large exploration target for gold mineralization has been established."

Qualified Person - Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 78,694,654 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 19.95 million shares are held in escrow to be released over a three-year period ending July 14, 2024. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block, which is contiguous to the Company's 100% owned 102 square kilometre Catharine claim block. These properties are located twenty-two kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

