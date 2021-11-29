Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. welcomes Mr. Fabien Miller as its new President and CEO and announces name change and grant of options

Brossard Quebec - November 29th, 2021, Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon", "NDR" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:NIP), is pleased to announce the nomination of Fabien Miller as its new President and CEO effective the December 1, 2021. Mr. Miller has served as a director of the Corporation since September 2019.

'My tenure as a director has provided me with a unique insight on the strategic steps that need to be taken to successfully implement the usage of our unique technology and I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the way to achieve this goal' stated Mr. Fabien Miller.

Nippon also announces that it is awaiting final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange concerning its name change, from Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. to G.E.T.T Gold Inc. (Gold Extraction Thermal Technology). Upon reception of final approval, the company will issue a press release confirming the new name, ticker symbol, CUSIP/ISIN numbers and the effective date of the name change.

Additionally, the company announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 15,500,000 common shares of the Company to officers, directors, employees, and consultants, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, at the exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements.

Nippon's current interim president, Mr. Jean-Yves Thérien will remain with the company and occupy the position of corporate development advisor, his main duties will focus on the development and execution of strategies for the commercialisation and implementation of Nippon's exclusive and patented thermal fragmentation mining method.

As of December 1, 2021, Mr. Jean-Yves Thérien will take on the role as President of Labyrinth Resource Canada inc.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

The company's growth strategy is based on:



• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

