CAVU Mining Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Vancouver, November 29, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "CAVVF". CAVU's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CAVU".

"We are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "CAVU has attracted significant U.S. based institutional and retail investment interest, and trading on the OTCQB will further increase our visibility and trading volume in the U.S. We look forward to engage with a broader audience of investors as we continue to advance our copper-gold properties."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CAVVF/overview.

CAVU continues to have full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the U.S. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers.

About CAVU Mining

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its flagship Hopper Copper-Gold Project in the Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Dr. Jaap Verbaas, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

CAVU Mining Corp.

jverbaas@cavumining.com

604-493-2997

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission.

