Electra Files Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 - Electra Battery Materials Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) ("Electra" or the "Company") today announced the filing of its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.firstcobalt.com).

The Company continues to advance its plans to develop North America's only Battery Materials Park. In line with phase one of the Company's strategic plan, Electra remains on schedule to commission its expanded refinery in the fourth quarter 2022, at which time it will become the only refiner of battery-grade cobalt sulfate in North America and the second largest outside of China.

Highlights

Cash of C$61.2 million and working capital of C$62.8 million as of September 30, 2021





Closing of the refinery construction financing package on September 2, 2021 for total gross proceeds of approximately US$45 million, comprising US$37.5 million of 6.95% senior secured convertible notes due December 1, 2026 and approximately US$7.5 million from a common share equity offering. In October 2021, an additional US$7.5 million of additional convertible notes were issued on the same terms. The total aggregate gross funding received by the Company since the start of September 2021 is approximately US$52.5 million.





Contracts and purchase orders awarded to date of C$30 million to advance the refinery along its stated development timeline, including awarding contracts for the two most expensive and longest-lead components of the refinery - the cobalt crystallizer and the solvent extraction plant.





Receipt of C$1 million worth of Kuya Silver Corp. common shares pursuant to the transaction completed in February 2021. The payment relates to Kuya exercising their option to commence a joint venture process such that with future payments to Electra and spending on exploration activities, Kuya can earn up to a 70% interest in the Company's remaining mineral rights in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.





The Company continues to review battery recycling opportunities and successfully extracted, nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, lithium and graphite from recycled battery material known as black mass. A scoping study from a leading engineering firm on the leaching of black mass within the existing refinery is in progress with results expected during Q4 2021.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

