Torian Resources Limited: Diorite North Estera Lode Further High Grade Gold Results

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce that it has received its first batch of results from its current 17,500m drilling campaign at the Mt Stirling Gold Project. Assay turnaround efficiency has been exceptional; and the Company expects a similar 2-4 week turnaround through to February 2022.Assays from DIRC033 returned 3m @ 9.46 g/t Au from 37m (DIRC033), inc 1m @ 25.46 g/t Au from 37m, extending Estera HG strike to the south-east as modelled.Assays from DIRC032 has returned an anomalous comp of 4m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 32m.Single meter samples from this comp are now at the laboratory awaiting results.The Company is very encouraged with these results and the rapidity of assay turnaround time.Torian is also fast-tracking follow-up drilling, having secured two rigs throughout December-January, and effectively a third rig for 2022.Commenting on the quick turnaround on results, Mr Peretz Schapiro, said, "Whilst we are very pleased with the high-grade gold results, we are ecstatic with the rapidity of turn around on the results themselves, with assays being reported to the market within 2 weeks from when the holes were drilled.On behalf of the board, I would like to thank our exploration team, drill contractors, Tarmoola earthworks contractors, and lab technicians for helping move things along as quickly and efficiently as possible.The Tarmoola exploration camp is once again at full occupancy with improved facilities and significant improvements to quality and comfort of services offered, with the appointment of key catering and management personnel.We look forward to keeping the market updated with our drilling progress and results in a timely fashion as we work towards increasing the value of the Mt Stirling Gold Project, thereby providing increased strong fundamental backing to the Project.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3U0LBSEZ





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





