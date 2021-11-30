Tocvan Announces Start of Exploration at Pilar and Updates on Financing

Calgary - November 30, 2021. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64) ("Tocvan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announcednon-brokered private placement of units ("Units") for gross proceeds of $471,225.00 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 471,225 Units at a price of $1.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.50, for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions to arm's length finders who assisted with the Offering of approximately $20,098 and issued 20,098 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The company currently has 31,312,701 Common Shares outstanding.

Discussion on Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland is currently in Mexico to initiate the next phase of exploration. The company will be evaluating surface mineralization with trenching and channel sampling followed by a series of column leach studies on representative sites across the Main Zone. In addition, drilling is planned with between 5,000 to 8,000 meters estimated between now and July of 2022. Drilling will focus on continued step-out drilling along the Main Zone and new 4-Trench Trend, following up on Phase II step-outs highlighted by JES-21-50 which intersected 39.7m at 0.96 g/t Au including 1.5m at 14.6 g/t Au. Exploration drilling will continue to evaluate target areas along the Triple Vein Zone. Surface exploration work will continue with trenching and sampling along the southeastern extension of the Main Zone.

In December, an exploration program of surface mapping and sampling will be conducted at the El Picacho Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. The program aims to advance key target areas towards trenching and ultimately drill targeting.

"We are now on the ground in Mexico with our exploration team and we are very much looking forward to this next phase of exploration.", commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland. "I will updating on our progress over the next few weeks as we begin trenching for detailed metallurgical analysis at our Main Zone and exploration of key target areas. At the same time, we look to rapidly move towards our next phase of drilling. Despite recent market volatility the Company's exploration program will go forward as planned and I will be on site at Pilar to oversee the start."

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHARHOLDERS ("AGM") - JANUARY 31, 2022

The Company is also pleased to announce the date for its AGM has been set for January 31, 2022. The Company encourages all shareholders to take part as it will be voting on the spin-out of the 100% owned Rogers Creek Property in British Columbia into a new company focused on copper assets, Cascade Copper.

NO MATERIAL INFORMATION TO ANNOUNCE

The Company is not aware of any material non-public information at this time. The Company would like to address recent market volatility and confirm it is not correlated with any pending material information due for release. Recent market activity is likely due to global uncertainty with the resurgence of a new COVID-19 variant.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 22,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.75 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.71g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

17,700m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 31 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the

El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

