Tudor Gold Intersects 0.97 g/t Gold Eq over 1,320 M, Including 1.38 g/t Gold Eq over 556.5 M, in Northwest Step-Out Hole GS-21-113-W2. This Hole Ended in Strong Mineralization with 2.34 g/t Gold Eq over 57 M

Vancouver, November 30, 2021 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the most recent drill results from the 30,108 meter, 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm Deposit at their flagship property, Treaty Creek (the "Project"), located within the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia.

Included in this press release are the results of seven diamond drill holes that were completed at the Goldstorm Deposit along three section lines spaced 300 meters apart (Sections: 111+00 NE, 114+00 NE and 117+00 NE). These holes confirm that gold and copper mineralization gain strength in the northern-most set of drill holes, which demonstrates that the Goldstorm System remains very robust and open to expansion to the north. The Copper Belle-Goldstorm Deposit (CB-GS) currently hosts an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.4 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an Inferred Resource of 7.9 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq (see Tudor Gold press release dated March 9, 2021).

Goldstorm Drilling Highlights include:

SECTION 117+00 NE

Significantly expanded CS600 domain to depth and to the northwest with GS-21-113-W2, which returned a CS600 intercept of 1.38 g/t AuEq (including 0.49%Cu and 6.27 g/t Ag) over 556.5 m, and contains higher grade mineralization averaging 2.34 g/t AuEq (including 0.71 % Cu and 17.64 g/t Ag) over the last 57.0 m of the hole. The drillers had to abandon the hole at 1,575.0 m, as the drill was at its maximum limit.

Two pulses of gold mineralization were encountered within the 300H domain in GS-21-113-W2; the upper pulse averaged 1.29 g/t AuEq over 97.0 m, the lower pulse averaged 1.85 g/t AuEq over 69.0 m.

The strongest mineralization in the northernmost section cutting the 300H domain was within GS-21-113-W1, which returned 4.07 g/t AuEq over 78.0 m, within 459.0 m of 1.30 g/t AuEq.

The longest intercept of the Project to-date was from GS-21-113-W2 with 1,320.0 m averaging 0.97 g/t AuEq, which included the 300H and CS600 domains.

SECTION 114+00 NE

Completed successful infill hole GS-21-120, which returned 0.93 g/t AuEq over 198.0 m within 687.0 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq after two previous attempts with GS-21-117 and GS-21-117-W1 were abandoned as they deviated from the intended orientation.

A strong pulse of mineralization was encountered within the 300H domain in both abandoned holes, GS-21-117 and GS-21-117-W1, that yielded similar results of 1.38 g/t AuEq over 52.5 m and 1.58 g/t AuEq over 51.0 m, respectively.

SECTION 111+00 NE

Confirmed consistent copper mineralization deeper within CS600 domain with hole GS-21-118, which returned 0.86 g/t AuEq (includes 0.32 % Cu)) over 44.0 m within 91.5 m of 0.64 g/t AuEq (includes 0.22 % Cu).

Mineralization in drill hole GS-21-118 averaged 0.76 g/t AuEq over 786.7 m, including 0.95 g/t AuEq over 295.5 m that contains an enriched interval of 1.60 g/t AuEq over 86.5 m in the 300 H domain.

Hole GS-21-121 returned 0.56 g/t AuEq over 760.6 m including two near-surface enriched pulses of gold mineralization yielding 1.06 g/t AuEq over 93.1 m and 1.00 g/t AuEq over 72.0 m.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "We are very pleased to report these exceptional drilling results that continue to increase the dimensions of the Goldstorm Deposit, with some of the most impressive gold-copper mineralization observed to-date. We have significantly expanded the deposit to the north, northwest and at depth. Drill hole GS-21-113-W2 is the deepest intercept in the Goldstorm system. This hole ended in very strong gold-copper and associated silver mineralization within the CS600 domain. Clearly, much more drilling is required to constrain the deposit which appears to have the greatest potential for continued expansion to the northeast and northwest.

This system has proven to be much larger than we previously expected and, combined with our recent discoveries at Perfect Storm, Eureka and Calm Before the Storm, gives this Project un-paralleled economic potential as one of the largest gold projects in the world. We have recently received the final analytical results for our last drill holes and our geologists are working on refining the geological interpretation and completing maps and drill sections. We expect more news releases to follow shortly."

The complete list of these reported composited drilling results for Goldstorm, as well as the drill hole data, including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth, are provided in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively. Please click on the following link to view: Plan Map and Cross Sections for the drilling results reported in this news release.

Table 1: Drilling Results Goldstorm in Press Release November 30, 2021

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu ppm AuEQ (g/t) 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W1(1) 255.00 714.00 459.00 1.26 2.82 103 1.30 Includes (300H) 555.00 714.00 159.00 2.28 5.14 94 2.35 With 609.00 685.50 78.00 3.97 7.71 86 4.07 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W2(2) 255.00 1575.00 1320.00 0.67 3.70 2159 0.97 Includes (300H) 255.00 352.00 97.00 1.25 2.17 78 1.29 With 589.50 658.50 69.00 1.80 3.61 78 1.85 And Includes (CS600) 1018.50 1575.00 556.50 0.73 6.27 4892 1.38 With 1518.00 1575.00 57.00 1.29 17.64 7149 2.34 114+00 NE GS-21-117 204.00 525.00 321.00 0.51 1.94 150 0.55 Includes (300H) 316.50 369.00 52.50 1.28 5.15 351 1.38 With 342.00 369.00 27.00 2.15 3.52 123 2.20 114+00 NE GS-21-117-W1(3) 204.00 549.85 345.85 0.54 2.32 166 0.59 Includes (300H) 316.50 367.50 51.00 1.44 7.77 417 1.58 With 342.00 367.50 25.50 2.51 8.66 241 2.64 114+00 NE GS-21-120 168.00 855.00 687.00 0.43 1.54 463 0.50 Includes (300H) 225.00 423.00 198.00 0.88 2.61 108 0.93 With 232.50 297.50 65.00 1.44 4.79 124 1.51 And Includes (CS600) 733.50 855.00 121.50 0.39 2.331 1801 0.63 With 739.50 784.50 45.00 0.67 4.07 2652 1.03 (DS5) 1099.50 1330.75 231.25 0.70 3.55 96 0.75 Includes 1240.50 1330.75 90.25 1.01 5.81 161 1.09 With 1299.00 1330.75 31.75 1.86 5.15 262 1.96 111+00 NE GS-21-118 150.50 937.20 786.70 0.72 2.19 174 0.76 Includes (300H) 150.50 446.00 295.50 0.89 3.33 208 0.95 With 359.50 446.00 86.50 1.50 4.39 379 1.60 (CS600) 1197.50 1289.00 91.50 0.35 2.22 2249 0.64 With (CS600) 1235.00 1279.00 44.00 0.47 1.75 3202 0.86 111+00 NE GS-21-121 35.90 796.50 760.60 0.51 2.90 176 0.56 Includes (300H) 35.90 129.00 93.10 0.98 3.03 363 1.06 And Includes (300H) 210.00 282.00 72.00 0.93 4.87 126 1.00



(1) Wedge started at 292 m down hole GS-21-113. Shut down prior to reaching target due to poor deviation, ended in mineralization.

(2) Wedge started at 498 m down hole GS-21-113. Shut down due to drill limitations, ended in mineralization.

(3) Wedge Started at 348 m down hole GS-21-117. Shut down prior to reaching target due to poor deviation, redrilled as GS-21-120.

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.





Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release November 30, 2021

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W1(1) 428610.1 6273387.7 888.4 307.5 -66.4 714.0 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W2(2) 428679.3 6273341.8 1076.9 301 -64.5 1575.0 114+00 NE GS-21-117 428651.9 6273190.7 1369.8 295 -87 708.0 114+00 NE GS-21-117-W1(3) 428651.3 6273192.4 1021.1 106.5 -86.8 578.1 114+00 NE GS-21-120 428651.9 6273191.4 1369.6 292 -84 1386.0 111+00 NE GS-21-118 428428.0 6272983.8 1373.3 292 -68 1499.0 111+00 NE GS-21-121 428527.8 6272880.9 1279.9 300 -45 1077.25



(1) Wedge started at 292 m down hole GS-21-113.

(2) Wedge started at 498 m down hole GS-21-113.

(3) Wedge started at 348 m down hole GS-21-117.





Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

Goldstorm and Copper Belle Deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/105666_tudor1.jpg





Goldstorm Deposit - Section 117+00 NE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/105666_tudor2.jpg





Goldstorm Deposit - Section 114+00 NE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/105666_tudor3.jpg





Goldstorm Deposit - Section 111+00 NE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/105666_tudor4.jpg

