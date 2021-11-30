Calibre Mining Continues to Advance in Sustainability Performance

VANCOUVER, Nov. 30, 2021 - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce our completion of the Year One Self-Assessment to determine the Company's initial status of conformance with the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles (the "Principles" or "RGMPs").



Calibre joined the World Gold Council (WGC) in August 2020 and made a public commitment to align with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles in our inaugural Sustainability Report, published in June 2021, which can be found on our company website here.

Calibre also obtained external assurance on our conformance with the Principles from a third-party independent assurance provider. The Independent Assurance Report determined that, for the reporting period ending in September 2021, Calibre complied with the World Gold Council's year one requirements as established in the RGMPs Assurance Framework.

Both Calibre's Year One Self-Assessment Report and the Independent Assurance Report are available on our website.

In accordance with the WGC timeframe, Calibre expects that our performance should comprehensively align with the RGMPs by our third year after committing to the Principles. Calibre plans to publish our progress toward full conformance annually in our Sustainability Reports.

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "As World Gold Council members, we share a unified vision of our responsibility toward ensuring a sustainable gold mining industry based on a deep understanding of gold's role in society, now and in the future. The World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) establish guidelines that Calibre is working to meet. We believe these principles reflect leading practices in managing environmental, social, and governance issues. They will be a pivotal guide for us as we further strengthen our systems and processes."

In addition, along with other WGC members, Calibre has committed to reporting our position and progress on climate-related risks in line with the recommendations of Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The TCFD recommendations and reporting framework is now widely recognized as the preferred method for embedding climate change into the governance, strategy and risk management systems of organizations, and the means by which they disclose comprehensive and high-quality information on these factors to investors and stakeholders.

Petri Salopera, Vice President of Sustainability, stated: "Calibre is committed to integrating robust sustainability performance as our business edge. Our drive to create value for all stakeholders, in a responsible and transparent manner, and aligned with our core values of Safety, Social and Environmental Responsibility, Integrity, Teamwork and Accountability, puts sustainability at the center of our way of doing business and our long-term success."

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed international gold mining and exploration company with three 100%-owned operating gold mines and strong exploration assets located in highly prospective gold regions across Nicaragua. The Company is focused on unlocking resources and generating value through sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a 'hub-and-spoke' operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

