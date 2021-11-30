Victory Initiates IP Survey on Its Mal-Wen Property

Preliminary Results Indicate That There Is a Significant Chargeability Anomaly to the East of the Mal Prospect

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2021 - Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated an extensive IP survey its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group.

The 45 km IP survey is currently underway, covering the Mal to Wen Zones of the Property. Once the survey is completed an inversion of the data will be done to refine the drill targets. Only the very northern part of this area has been covered by previous IP surveys (i.e. the area of the east Mal IP anomaly). Victory's exploration model envisions the Mal and Wen Prospects as peripheral expressions of a larger mineralized system.

Mal-Wen Exploration Update

The Mal-Wen Property consists of 7 mineral claims with a total area of 1205.97 hectares that is located about 30 km southeast of Merritt in south-central British Columbia

The Mal-Wen Property is within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group, in south-central BC, which hosts numerous alkalic porphyry deposits, including the presently producing New Afton Mine and past producers Ajax and Copper Mountain

A GDD Rx8 receiver and GDD TxII transmitter is being used for the IP survey. Readings will be taken in the time domain using a 2 second pulse. The survey will be performed with the pole dipole array with an "a" spacing of 100 m and "n" separations of 1-6 (100/1-6).

The Mal and Wen Prospects may be peripheral expressions of a larger mineralized system that is mostly covered by overburden. Only the very northern part of this area has been covered by previous IP surveys (i.e., the area of the east Mal IP anomaly). An IP survey is proposed over the area between the Mal and Wen Prospects. Targets generated by the IP survey would then be drilled.

Preliminary results to indicate that there is a significant chargeability anomaly to the east of the Mal Prospect. It extends for at least 600 m N to S and coincides with the IP anomaly identified in the 1968 IP survey by Consolidated Skeena Mines Ltd. The chargeability anomaly coincides with a zone of elevated resitivity and is similar in nature, though larger and stronger, than the more subtle chargeability/resistivity anomalies seen in the area of the Mal Prospect.

Once the survey has been completed and an inversion done on the data, drill sites will be proposed targeting this significant and previously untested IP anomaly.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

