Ridgeline Minerals Announces Nevada Gold Mines to Commence Drilling at the Swift Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, November 30, 2021 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM" or "Nevada Gold Mines"), a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., has mobilized a drill rig to the Swift Gold Project ("Swift") located on the Cortez District of the Battle Mountain - Eureka mine trend (Figure 1). Ridgeline entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with NGM on September 22, 2021 (see press release HERE) where NGM can incur a minimum US$20 million (US$4 million guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in the Swift gold project. NGM will have further options to increase its interest to a total 75% interest, subject to additional expenditures and commitments. Details of the initial single hole drill program to be completed in Q4, 2021 are highlighted below.

Drill Program Highlights

The first drill hole (900 metres) will target mineralized fault intersections within favourable lower plate carbonate host rocks of the Wenban and Roberts Mountains Formations (Figure 2). Ridgeline's 2020 Phase I drill program intersected Lower Plate carbonate host rocks of the Cortez District for the first time at Swift including the Wenban Formation (primary host to all >5.0-million-ounce gold deposits in the Cortez District).



The target area exhibits a kilometer-scale gold ("Au"), coincident Carlin-type pathfinder surface soil anomalies and rock chip samples grading from below detection limit up to 9.82 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au (Figure 2). A single historical drillhole (MCK-99-5A) located approximately 750 metres ("m") northwest of the target area returned 18.3m grading 0.65 g/t Au and 0.46 g/t Ag starting at a depth of 727 m.



Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "In line with our strategy to advance exploration projects to create shareholder value, we are pleased to announce that our partner, Nevada Gold Mines, has commenced drilling at the Swift gold project. NGM has been working closely with Ridgeline to target this initial drill hole following the recent execution of the Earn-In Agreement. As a result, Ridgeline's shareholders will now have three of our four projects drill tested in 2021."





Figure 1: Regional map of the Cortez District showing the Swift gold project adjacent to the Nevada Gold Mines owned Cortez Complex

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/105704_a323c3af74e7db2f_002full.jpg

Swift Project

Swift is located on the Cortez District of the historic Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend approximately 30 km south of the town of Battle Mountain, in Lander County, Nevada. The 75 km² property is on trend to the Pipeline, Cortez Hills, and Goldrush deposits (View our Swift VRIFY Presentation), which comprise the multi-million ounce Cortez Complex owned by Nevada Gold Mines (a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp.). Ridgeline entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with NGM on September 22, 2021, where NGM can incur a minimum US$20 million (US$4 million guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in the Swift gold project. NGM will have further options to increase its interest to a total 75% interest, subject to additional expenditures and commitments.





Figure 2: Map showing NGM drill hole location over arsenic in soils contours and gold rock chips. Note Ridgeline drill holes SW20-001 and SW20-002, which identified relatively shallow (~400 m) Wenban formation host rocks for the first time on the project in 2020.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/105704_a323c3af74e7db2f_003full.jpg

QAQC Procedures

All Ridgeline samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest) and 34MA-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g 4-acid digestion/ICP-MS; + 10ppb Hg) methods. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person within the meaning thereof under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

