Volcanic Gold appoints VP Exploration; reports on drill results delay

2021 - Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:VG) (OTC:VLMZF) a growing gold exploration company is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Brost as VP Exploration, effective December 1, 2021.

"Daniel's depth of experience and proven leadership skills are an important addition to our executive management team," commented Simon Ridgway, CEO. "In his career Daniel has shown an excellent capacity for strategic exploration development and execution, in addition to important corporate development expertise. I have a high confidence in his ability to lead the exploration and development function of the Company within and outside of Guatemala."

Daniel Brost is an international exploration and mineral resource executive with 28 years' experience. He comes from a third-generation mining family in Colorado and began his career working underground for Echo Bay Mines while attending university. After acquiring his degree Dan began working for Amoco Minerals / Cyprus Copper as an exploration geologist.

Early experience was in greenfield copper and gold exploration in the US and Canada. He then joined BHP Minerals and worked in exploration in Mexico, and the western US. He was later seconded to the Ok Tedi Operation in PNG as Principal Geologist. There he gained important experience in mineral resource management and exploration planning/ execution.

He was then seconded to Peru for BHP Exploration as Chief Geologist Projects and Exploration and worked in the Las Bambas/ Tintaya District for copper and gold. He gained valuable experience in evaluation and economic analysis of exploration prospects and corporate development.

Most recently he was General Manager of Geology for PanAust Limited based in Australia. There he oversaw exploration in Laos, Chile and Myanmar for the company. He also was CP-QP for the company reporting of exploration, and mineral resources-reserves.

Daniel attended Fort Lewis College in Colorado for B.Sc. Economic Geology and later attended the University of Arizona for Mine Engineering.

Assay Delays

As recently announced, the Company is awaiting assay results from its five most recently drilled holes at the Holly project in Guatemala. The assay company is currently experiencing delays in their processing turnaround and therefore the results from Volcanic's drill samples have not yet been received. We are monitoring the situation and look forward to receiving the results in the near future.

About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together an experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building multi-million-ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold and silver resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic intends to become a leading gold-silver company.

For further information, visit our website at www.volgold.com.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

Simon Ridgway, President and CEO

