NV Gold Confirms Potential Extension of Gold Mineralization at Slumber Project

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2021 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(Frankfurt:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") has confirmed the correlation of a "low-resistivity zone" with known alteration and possible gold mineralization at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

The Q4-2021 drill program at Slumber has currently completed five RC (reverse circulation) drill holes totaling approximately 900 meters. The goal of this program is the confirmation of a reinterpreted geological model and correlation of alteration and possible gold mineralization with a low resistivity zone identified by last year's CSAMT work (see press release September 7th, 2021). The initial holes appear to confirm this previously untested concept.

These initial holes have been visually encouraging, extending the zone of alteration by at least 500 meters to the north, while now demonstrating significant thickness as well (+150 m). All holes into the resistor zone have encountered highly-brecciated, silicified, hematitic rocks that remained in strong alteration at termination (see figure 1). Abundant groundwater has continued to be a depth-limiting factor for the RC equipment; therefore, the Company will limit the balance of this program to testing remaining shallower resistivity zones. Follow-up drilling will be dependent upon core rig availability. Initial analytical results from this program are expected to be received in mid to late January, depending upon laboratory constraints related to COVID and staffing.

"I am very pleased with these preliminary drilling results. This drilling campaign was designed to give Slumber an additional chance to move to a pre-discovery level. I am gratified to see these intensely silicified and brecciated rocks supporting the reinterpretation of the geological model. High grades would be a success, pointing towards a discovery. NV Gold will expand the geophysical coverage and utilize core drilling equipment to test the extensive and thick piles of mineralized silicified rock possibly containing high-grade sulfide feeders,"commented Thomas Klein VP Exploration NV Gold.

After the completion of the Slumber drilling the RC rig will be mobilized to NV Gold's next encouraging project, Discovery Bay, located 50 kilometers south of Battle Mountain and 14 kilometers southeast of the McCoy-Cove property owned and currently under exploration by i-80 Gold Corp.

Figure 1: Intensely silicified and hematitic rhyolite breccia. (To view the full sized image, please click here.)

Near-Term Strategy and Outlook

The Company continues its focus on Nevada and the Great Basin, one of the largest and most productive gold provinces in the world. On a regional-scale, Nevada is thought by many to be a thoroughly explored gold province. Much of the near surface gold that has been found over the past 40 years has already been mined or is being mined today. To find significant new deposits, the successful explorer needs to employ modern, sensitive sampling and interpretive techniques and a willingness to drill. The breadth of experience of our staff and advisors gives us our advantage. Over 50% of Nevada is covered by recent basin sediments or volcanic cover, which often obscures the classic, visible expressions of mineralization. These covered areas are composed of the same rocks with the same temporal placement as the gold deposits found in the nearby ranges. There is a strong likelihood that other, similar-sized deposits await discovery! Significant discovery potential continues to remain in one of the preeminent gold provinces on Earth. The Company has a strong property position with over 20 projects, ranging from Greenfields to advanced "pre-discovery". Our property portfolio covers a number of geologic environments and at varying levels of advancement. Holding costs for most of these properties are minimal, particularly those that are held as joint venture or lease-out possibilities.

It is our plan to drill 4-6 projects in the 12-18-month time horizon, providing a good news flow and multiple opportunities for success. We look forward to a productive and successful exploration season ahead.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued, a solid treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2021 and 2022 promise to be highly productive for NV Gold.

