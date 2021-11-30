Teuton Reports 0.97 g/t Gold Eq. Over 1,320m, Including 1.38 g/t Gold Over 556.5m, in Northwest Step-out Hole GS-21-113-W2. This Hole Ended in Strong Mineralization with 2.34 g/t Gold Over 57m

Vancouver, November 30, 2021 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) has received a report from its joint venture partner Tudor Gold presenting the fifth set of results from the 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program at the Treaty Creek property north of Stewart, BC. The project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and is on-trend from Seabridge's KSM Project located five kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit.

Tudor Gold announced results from seven diamond drill holes that were completed at the Goldstorm Deposit along three section lines spaced 300 meters apart (Sections: 111+00 NE, 114+00 NE and 117+00 NE). These holes confirm that gold and copper mineralization gain strength in the northern-most set of drill holes, which demonstrates that the Goldstorm System remains very robust and open to expansion to the north. The Copper Belle-Goldstorm Deposit (CB-GS) currently hosts an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.4 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an Inferred Resource of 7.9 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq (see Teuton press release dated March 9, 2021).

Goldstorm Drilling Highlights include:

SECTION 117+00 NE

Significantly expanded CS600 domain to depth and to the northwest with GS-21-113-W2, which returned a CS600 intercept of 1.38 g/t AuEq (including 0.49%Cu and 6.27 g/t Ag) over 556.5 m, and contains higher grade mineralization averaging 2.34 g/t AuEq (including 0.71 % Cu and 17.64 g/t Ag) over the last 57.0 m of the hole. The drillers had to abandon the hole at 1,575.0 m, as thedrill was at its maximum limit.

Two pulses of gold mineralization were encountered within the 300H domain in GS-21-113-W2; the upper pulse averaged 1.29 g/t AuEq over 97.0 m, the lower pulse averaged 1.85 g/t AuEq over 69.0 m.

The strongest mineralization in the northernmost section cutting the 300H domainwas within GS-21-113-W1, which returned 4.07 g/t AuEq over 78.0 m, within 459.0 m of 1.30 g/t AuEq.

The longest intercept of the Project to-date was from GS-21-113-W2 with 1,320.0 m averaging 0.97 g/t AuEq, which included the 300H and CS600 domains.

SECTION 114+00 NE

Completed successful infill hole GS-21-120, which returned 0.93 g/t AuEq over 198.0 m within 687.0 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq after two previous attempts with GS-21-117 and GS-21-117-W1 were abandoned as they deviated from the intended orientation.

A strong pulse of mineralization was encountered within the 300H domain in both abandoned holes, GS-21-117 and GS-21-117-W1, that yielded similar results of 1.38 g/t AuEq over 52.5 m and 1.58 g/t AuEq over 51.0 m, respectively

SECTION 111+00 NE

Confirmed consistent copper mineralization deeper within CS600 domain with hole GS-21-118, which returned 0.86 g/t AuEq (includes 0.32 % Cu)) over 44.0 m within 91.5 m of 0.64 g/t AuEq (includes 0.22 % Cu).

Mineralization in drill hole GS-21-118 averaged 0.76 g/t AuEq over 786.7 m, including 0.95 g/t AuEq over 295.5 m that contains an enriched interval of 1.60 g/t AuEq over 86.5 m in the 300 H domain.

Hole GS-21-121 returned 0.56 g/t AuEq over 760.6 m including two near-surface enriched pulses of gold mineralization yielding 1.06 g/t AuEq over 93.1 m and 1.00 g/t AuEq over 72.0 m.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., stated: "We are very pleased to report these exceptional drilling results that continue to increase the dimensions of the Goldstorm Deposit, with some of the most impressive gold-copper mineralization observed to-date. We have significantly expanded the deposit to the north, northwest and at depth. Drill hole GS-21-113-W2 is the deepest intercept in the Goldstorm system. This hole ended in very strong gold-copper and associated silver mineralization within the CS600 domain. Clearly, much more drilling is required to constrain the deposit which appears to have the greatest potential for continued expansion to the northeast and northwest.

This system has proven to be much larger than we previously expected and, combined with our recent discoveries at Perfect Storm, Eureka and Calm Before the Storm, gives this Project un-paralleled economic potential as one of the largest gold projects in the world. We have recently received the final analytical results for our last drill holes and our geologists are working on refining the geological interpretation and completing maps and drill sections. We expect more news releases to follow shortly."

D. Cremonese, P.Eng., President of Teuton commented as follows: "The 1.38 g/t gold Eq. intersection over 556.5m in Hole GS-21-113-W2 (within the CS600 domain)-the deepest gold-copper-silver encountered to date--is an outstanding result. At the Red Chris mine located to the north of Treaty Creek in the Iskut area, Newcrest Mining is presently planning to block cave an 8.1Moz gold and 2.2Mt copper resource, with an average grade of 0.56 g/t gold and 0.45% copper. This grade is equivalent to 1.1 g/t gold Eq, (using the same parameters to calculate Equivalent gold values as in this release). Newcrest anticipates a "Negative cost" gold production from the Red Chris Block Cave after accounting for copper credits, with an Average All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of C$-180/oz (US$-144/oz [Refer to page 2, http://teuton.com/newcrestblockcave for source document]. Should further step-out drilling in the area of the GS-21-113-W2 intersection confirm similar grades over similar substantial widths, it suggests potential for a large tonnage block caving operation at Treaty."

The complete list of these reported composited drilling results for Goldstorm, as well as the drill hole data, including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth, are provided in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively. Please refer to the URL located at the end of this release to view a Plan Map and Cross Sections for the drilling results reported in this news release.

Table 1: Drilling Results Goldstorm in Press Release November 30, 2021

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu ppm AuEQ (g/t) 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W1(1) 255.00 714.00 459.00 1.26 2.82 103 1.30 Includes (300H) 555.00 714.00 159.00 2.28 5.14 94 2.35 With 609.00 685.50 78.00 3.97 7.71 86 4.07 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W2(2) 255.00 1575.00 1320.00 0.67 3.70 2159 0.97 Includes (300H) 255.00 352.00 97.00 1.25 2.17 78 1.29 With 589.50 658.50 69.00 1.80 3.61 78 1.85 And Includes (CS600) 1018.50 1575.00 556.50 0.73 6.27 4892 1.38 With 1518.00 1575.00 57.00 1.29 17.64 7149 2.34 114+00 NE GS-21-117 204.00 525.00 321.00 0.51 1.94 150 0.55 Includes (300H) 316.50 369.00 52.50 1.28 5.15 351 1.38 With 342.00 369.00 27.00 2.15 3.52 123 2.20 114+00 NE GS-21-117-W1(3) 204.00 549.85 345.85 0.54 2.32 166 0.59 Includes (300H) 316.50 367.50 51.00 1.44 7.77 417 1.58 With 342.00 367.50 25.50 2.51 8.66 241 2.64 114+00 NE GS-21-120 168.00 855.00 687.00 0.43 1.54 463 0.50 Includes (300H) 225.00 423.00 198.00 0.88 2.61 108 0.93 With 232.50 297.50 65.00 1.44 4.79 124 1.51 And Includes (CS600) 733.50 855.00 121.50 0.39 2.331 1801 0.63 With 739.50 784.50 45.00 0.67 4.07 2652 1.03 (DS5) 1099.50 1330.75 231.25 0.70 3.55 96 0.75 Includes 1240.50 1330.75 90.25 1.01 5.81 161 1.09 With 1299.00 1330.75 31.75 1.86 5.15 262 1.96 111+00 NE GS-21-118 150.50 937.20 786.70 0.72 2.19 174 0.76 Includes (300H) 150.50 446.00 295.50 0.89 3.33 208 0.95 With 359.50 446.00 86.50 1.50 4.39 379 1.60 (CS600) 1197.50 1289.00 91.50 0.35 2.22 2249 0.64 With (CS600) 1235.00 1279.00 44.00 0.47 1.75 3202 0.86 111+00 NE GS-21-121 35.90 796.50 760.60 0.51 2.90 176 0.56 Includes (300H) 35.90 129.00 93.10 0.98 3.03 363 1.06 And Includes (300H) 210.00 282.00 72.00 0.93 4.87 126 1.00 (1)Wedge started at 292 m down hole GS-21-113. Shut down prior to reaching target due to poor deviation, ended in mineralization. (2)Wedge started at 498 m down hole GS-21-113. Shut down due to drill limitations, ended in mineralization. (3)Wedge Started at 348 m down hole GS-21-117. Shut down prior to reaching target due to poor deviation, redrilled as GS-21-120. All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.



Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release November 30, 2021

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (?) Dip (?) Depth (m) 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W1(1) 428610.1 6273387.7 888.4 307.5 -66.4 714.0 117+00 NE GS-21-113-W2(2) 428679.3 6273341.8 1076.9 301 -64.5 1575.0 114+00 NE GS-21-117 428651.9 6273190.7 1369.8 295 -87 708.0 114+00 NE GS-21-117-W1(3) 428651.3 6273192.4 1021.1 106.5 -86.8 578.1 114+00 NE GS-21-120 428651.9 6273191.4 1369.6 292 -84 1386.0 111+00 NE GS-21-118 428428.0 6272983.8 1373.3 292 -68 1499.0 111+00 NE GS-21-121 428527.8 6272880.9 1279.9 300 -45 1077.25 (1)Wedge started at 292 m down hole GS-21-113. (2)Wedge started at 498 m down hole GS-21-113. (3)Wedge started at 348 m down hole GS-21-117.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Treaty Creek data in this news release is Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Mr. Konkin is also a director of Teuton. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 60% and acting as operator. Teuton Resources and American Creek each have a 20% interest in the project. Teuton and American Creek are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both Teuton and American Creek have "free rides".

Qualified Person

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Teuton earned $3.9 million net income in 2020 and a further $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Its income is derived from option payments.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) and a 0.98% NSR in the Goldstorm deposit area. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Figures & Videos Accompanying News Release

Please click link to view Plan Map and Cross-Sections: http://teuton.com/PlanViewCS1121

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Teuton Resources:

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.