International Zeolite Extends Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, November 30, 2021 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce that it has extended the closing date of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on October 1 and 22, 2021. The Offering will now close on December 17, 2021, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

