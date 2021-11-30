Apex Resources Provides Company Updates

November 30, 2021 - Vancouver, BC. - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" or "the Company") (TSXV:APX) (OTC:SLMLF) announces that the Cease Trade Order imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) on November 19, 2020 has been revoked and its common shares resumed trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) on November 25, 2021.

The Cease Trade Order issued by the BCSC was lifted on completion of a revocation process with the BCSC following the filing of an updated Tungsten Resource Estimate on Apex's Jersey Emerald Project in B.C. as per its September 14, 2021 news release.

The updated Resource Estimate confirms a significant tungsten (WO3) resource on the property with associated gold and molybdenum. There is an Indicated Resource of 1,472,803 tonnes at a grade of 0.173% WO3, 0.050g/t Au and 0.021% Mo and an additional Inferred Resource of 5,128,045 tonnes at a grade of 0.227% WO3, 0.081g/t Au and 0.026% Mo (September 14, 2021 news release). Apex will be filing for multi year permits for follow-up drilling at Jersey.

The Jersey-Emerald tungsten-zinc property is host to British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine and Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine. Operations by Placer Development Ltd., the previous operator from 1947 to 1973 saw 7,968,080 tons of lead-zinc ore grading 1.95% Pb and 3.83% Zn, mined and milled and 1,597,802 tons of tungsten ore grading 0.76% WO3 mined and milled. The project has excellent infrastructure including power, water, extensive underground development and an educated nearby work force.

About Tungsten:

Tungsten is an extremely hard and durable metal with the highest melting point of all elements. Because of these qualities there are no substitutes and tungsten is vital to a broad range of commercial and military applications. There are currently no North American mines producing tungsten and the west depends on recycling and imports to meet its tungsten needs. Because of possible supply disruptions tungsten is on the Critical Minerals Lists for both Canada and the USA.

Warrant Extension:

Apex is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX on the extension of 5,769,231 warrants exercisable at $0.14 per share which expired on July 24, 2021, now extended until July 24, 2022. The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,769,231 shares with 5,769,231 share purchase warrants attached exercisable at $0.14 per share, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective July 28, 2020.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on British Columbia and the Yukon Territories. Apex is presently focused on the advancement of its Jersey-Emerald tungsten-zinc property and its Ore Hill gold property in southern BC.

In February final assay results for the 2020 diamond drill program at Apex's Ore Hill property returned 47 significant gold intersections from 12 holes. Highlights included 11.02 g /t Au over 1.06 metres, 7.10 g/t Au over 1.11 metres, 5.27 g/t Au over 1.59 metres and 289.97 g/t Au over 0.30 metres (Feb 17, 2021 news release). The Ore Hill gold property includes the historic Ore Hill and Summit gold mines located in the Sheep Creek Gold camp.

Apex management has a track record of mine discovery that includes the discovery and development of the renowned Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario and the Mengapur copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit (225Mt @ 0.59% Cu equivalent) in Malaysia now under development by Monument Mining Ltd.

