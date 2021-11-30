Globex Options Large Joutel Land Package

ROUYN-NORANDA, Nov. 30, 2021 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, D?sseldorf and Quotrix D?sseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Globex has optioned our Eagle Northwest, Gagn? and Valrennes claim packages totaling approximately 50 square kilometres (191 claims), in the Joutel Mining Camp of Northwestern Quebec to Orford Mining Corporation (ORM-TSXV).

Drilling intervals are down-hole lengths from historical data. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 1013.

Globex's Eagle Northwest property herein and hereafter called the Joutel Eagle Property to coincide with Orford nomenclature, covers 11 kilometres of the Casa Berardi structural zone, south splay (CBSZ) which is associated with several mineral deposits such as the Casa Berardi Gold Mine and the polymetallic Estrade Mine. In addition, 11 kilometres of the northwestern extension of the Eagle/Telbel Gold Mine horizon has been shown by Globex's recent detailed aeromagnetic survey to traverse the entire strike length of the property. Within this property, previous drilling roughly defined the "South Gold Zone" over a strike length of approximately 700 metres and to a depth of 500 metres. This historical gold zone is open to depth as are a number of other areas of gold mineralization intersected in previous drilling.

On the Gagn? claims, surface sampling produced assays grading up to 26.2 g/t Au over 3.0 m in trenching (GM54803).

Lastly, the Valrennes claims, toward the western portion of the mining camp, have several clusters of very strong airborne electromagnetic anomalies which have received limited follow up and have potential to indicate the presence of gold and/or base metal bearing stringer or massive sulphides.

Under the option agreement, Orford may earn 100% interest in the claims by fulfilling the follow terms:

The payment of $1,650,000 (half in cash and half in Orford shares) over a five year period of which $425,000 in the first 12 months is a firm obligation;



A work expenditure of $2,775,000 of which $525,000 is a firm obligation within the first 24 month period.



Globex will retain a 3.5% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR), 1.5% of which Orford may purchase for a cash payment of $2,000,000.

Globex is pleased to be optioning this large land package to Orford which has good exploration experience in the area.

Shareholders should note that Globex has also recently optioned our Eagle Gold Mine property to Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (see Globex press release dated July 19, 2021 and Maple's work update in Maple's press release dated October 7th, 2021).

Apart from the Orford and Maple option deals, Globex retains two sizable claim packages in the Joutel Mining Camp, the former Poirier Mine and Joutel Copper Mine both of which Globex considers to have significant exploration potential in addition to historical resources.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

