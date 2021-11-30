Silver X Intersects up to 3,814 g/t AgEq over 0.4 Meters During Channel Sampling at Tangana During Ongoing Resource Definition Program

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

Surface channel sample results from the outcropping Tangana structure identify 2 high-grade mineralized zones.

Assay results include 1,034 g/t AgEq over 2 m and 3,814 g/t AgEq over 0.4 m

Results from diamond drilling, surface and underground channel sampling indicate that Tangana is a well-developed and potentially economically mineralized structure with considerable resource potential.

High-priority resource extension drill targets are to be assessed with 10,000 metres of diamond drilling beginning in December 2021.

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2021 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on resource definition studies being conducted at the Company's Tangana Mining Unit. The comprehensive exploration program has expanded the extent of silver-(gold)-polymetallic mineralization at surface and underground by over 1.7 km horizontally and 400 m vertically along the Tangana structure. The three faceted programme that includes diamond core drilling, surface and underground channel sampling has identified two potential high-grade mineralized zones that will be the focus of immediate follow-up work. The results from the 475 underground channel samples, 388 surface channel samples, and 2,853 metres of diamond drilling completed to date will contribute to an updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment targeted for completion in Q2 2022.

Surface channel sample results along the outcropping portions of the Tangana and Morlupo veins confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization along a consistently mineralized strike length of 1.7 km (see Table 1). These results, along with those taken from underground channel samples in historical workings (reported September 3, 2021) and diamond drill core samples (reported August 23, 2021), support the Company's interpretation that Tangana is a potentially economically mineralized silver-(gold)-polymetallic structure with considerable resource potential. The Tangana vein-field currently has an inferred resource of 4,840,015 tonnes of inferred resource grading 116.33 g/t Ag, 3.35% Pb and 1.63% Zn1. Figure 1 shows select sampling results, mine infrastructure, and high priority resource extension exploration targets. The central resource extension targets will be assessed with approximately 10,000 metres of diamond drilling beginning in December 2021.

Figure 1: Long-section and plan view of the Tangana 1 silver-polymetallic vein project showing current underground development, silver-(gold)-polymetallic mineralization extension potential, past-producing mined-out stopes, locations of recently reported drill hole intercepts and channel sample results. To see the figure in full size click here: https://www.silverx-mining.com/211129agxtanisovalue

Mineralization in the Tangana structure is interpreted to have been introduced along the lithological contact between adjoining andesitic domes and magmatic breccias. The semi-planar structure has been channel sampled at surface where it outcrops along its 1.7 km strike length. Underground channel sampling has been conducted in newly developed workings as well as accessible historic workings.

Figure 2: 3-Dimensional view of the Tangana Mining Unit, showing the location of key structures and surrounding infrastructure.

There are an additional 5 potentially economically mineralized silver-(gold)-polymetallic structures located in the immediate vicinity of the Tangana structure, see Figure 2. Towards the north, the Cauca vein structure is interpreted to have a strike-length of 2.2 kilometres and an average width of 1.8 metre. Recent results from surface channel sampling (See Table 1, below) infer that Cauca has an average grade of 264 g/t AgEq (100 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb and 0.5% Zn). This sub-parallel vein is connected to Tangana by a 450 m long underground crosscut which will dramatically reduce further exploration and development costs in the system. The recently acquired Tangana West property (see September 22, 2021 News Release) lies westwards and along strike from Tangana and may be an extension of the same underlying structure. The Tangana West mineralized structure extends 1.3 kilometres along strike and based on field observation is interpreted to be vertically continuous for over 500 metres. Surface channel sample results return grades up to 9,379 g/t Ag, 2.7% Pb and 1% Zn over 1.5 metres.

"The continued high-grade and consistently mineralized results are a good indication of the silver-(gold)-polymetallic potential at the Tangana Mining Unit", said José Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Silver X. "The ongoing resource definition programme that includes diamond drilling, systematic channel sampling, and structural mapping, has encountered multiple prospective mineralized zones that will form the basis for an updated resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment targeted for Q2 2022. Furthermore, these well-defined mineral zones will be utilized to increase concentrate production at the Recuperada processing plant in the near term as we concurrently expand capacity. A strong 2021 has set Silver X up for an impressive new year."

Sampling, Analytical Analysis, Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)

Drill core from all underground drill holes is extracted in lengths of 1.52 meters (5 feet) and stored on-site in appropriate core trays in a secure Company core-shed. Drill hole orientation, downhole survey data, and collar coordinates are registered. When the extracted core has been measured and marked up, it is then geologically and geotechnically logged. Sampling of all mineralized structures encountered in the drill core is done from start to finish of the mineralized structure. Minimum sample length is 30 centimeters. No sample collected through potentially economic mineralized intersections is longer than 50 centimeters. Sterile country rock hosting the mineralized structure is sampled for a minimum of 1.0 meter either side of the structure. The interval to be sampled is split by rock-saw and taking care not to allow contamination of the sample, carefully stored in a plastic bag. Samples have unique number identifiers for "chain of custody" tracking of samples and for subsequent incorporation into the database once QAQC sign-off on analytical results has been received. Depending on the diameter, length, and bulk density of the core sample, approximately 4-8 kg of sample are collected for analysis per one metre length of sample.

Rock-chips from all surface and underground channel sampling are taken perpendicularly across silver-gold-polymetallic structures and stored on-site in clearly labelled plastic sample-bags in a secure storage facility attached to the Company core-shed. Channel sample length and start-finish coordinates are registered. The geological description of the sample is recorded. Where mineralized veins and structures are fully exposed, sampling is done from one side of the mineralized structure to the other. Minimum sample length is 30 centimeters. No sample collected

through potentially economic mineralized intersections is longer than 1 meter. In case both sides of the mineralized structure are exposed, sterile country rock hosting the mineralized structure may

be sampled for up to 1.0 meter either side of the structure. Taking care not to allow contamination of the sample, the underground channel sample is collected with the use of a hammer and chisel and carefully stored in a plastic bag. Samples have unique number identifiers for "chain of custody" tracking of samples and for subsequent incorporation into the database once QAQC sign-off on analytical results has been received. Depending on the width, length, and bulk density of the channel sample, approximately 4-8 kg of sample are collected for analysis per one metre length of sample.

All samples are shipped by Company 4x4 vehicle from the field to the certified and independent Certimin analytical laboratory facility in Lima. Certimin complies with ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001 and is a fully recognized and certified facility. After the underground channel samples have been prepared for analysis (code G0640), the sample pulps are then analyzed for gold, silver, and multi-elements using relevant Certimin analytical methodologies. All samples are analyzed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with an ICP finish (code G0108) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS methodology (code G0176). Where Au analytical results from G0108 are >10 g/t, the analysis is repeated with 30 g nominal weight fire assay and a gravimetric finish (code G0014). Where multi-element results from G0176 are greater than 100 ppm for Ag, the analysis is repeated with ore-grade four acid digest method (Code G0002). Where multi-element results from G0176 are greater than 10,000 ppm for Cu, Pb or Zn, the analysis is repeated with ore-grade four acid digest methods, respectively codes G0039, G0077 and G0388. Periodically, duplicate sample pulps are sent to independent umpire laboratories for review and checking of Certimin analytical analyses results.

Silver X Mining has introduced a NI 43-101 compliant quality assurance/quality control (QAQC) protocol on all its advanced and exploration projects. Our trained QAQC staff insert both fine and coarse blank samples, field duplicates and twin samples into each batch of field samples prior to delivery to the independent certified analytical laboratory. These QAQC samples, including the random insertion of certified reference material, are designed to provide an independent check on precision, accuracy, and possibilities of contamination during sample preparation and analytical procedure within the elected commercial laboratory. With the objective of assuring best practice compliance, resource and exploration related assay results are not reported until the results of internal QAQC procedures have been reviewed and approved.

Table 1: Tabulated summary of principal silver-gold-polymetallic grades intersected during surface channel sampling.

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) TN2-CN1 80421 499609 8561086 4730 1 0.11 33.7 0.00 0.22 0.04 51 80422 499609 8561087 4730 1 0.30 313.0 0.00 0.72 0.39 376 Total Length (m) 1.0 Channel Grade 213 TN2-CN2 80424 499615 8561081 4726 0.7 0.10 31.4 0.00 0.43 0.52 76 80425 499615 8561081 4726 0.7 0.47 616.0 0.00 9.11 0.89 979 Total Length (m) 1.4 Channel Grade 527 TN2-CN3 80428 499631 8561077 4717 1 0.27 39.2 0.00 0.95 0.97 133 80429 499631 8561077 4717 1 0.13 240.0 0.00 1.07 0.31 298 Total Length (m) 2.0 Channel Grade 215 TN2-CN4 80432 499649 8561076 4708 0.6 0.51 119.0 0.00 0.36 0.08 172 80433 499649 8561074 4708 0.7 0.22 17.4 0.00 0.37 0.42 64 Total Length (m) 1.3 Channel Grade 114 TN2-CN5 80435 499263 8561305 4971 0.8 0.24 12.6 0.00 0.53 0.44 67 Total Length (m) 0.8 Channel Grade 67

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) TN2-CN6 80438 499268 8561298 4954 1 0.25 20.7 0.00 0.19 0.04 47 80440 499269 8561299 4954 1 0.54 159.0 0.00 4.87 0.12 359 Total Length (m) 2.0 Channel Grade 203 TN2-CN7 80443 499276 8561293 4913 1 0.10 12.1 0.00 0.57 0.10 42 80444 499277 8561294 4913 1 0.33 40.5 0.00 1.16 0.46 123 80446 499275 8561293 4913 1 0.66 40.4 0.00 1.22 0.33 143 Total Length (m) 3.0 Channel Grade 102 TN2-CN8 80447 499290 8561282 4907 1 10.42 260.0 0.00 11.01 2.31 1,483 80448 499290 8561283 4907 1 1.05 195.0 0.00 7.45 1.74 586 Total Length (m) 2.0 Channel Grade 1,034 TN2-CN9 80510 499588 8561092 4753 0.9 0.50 780.0 2.89 2.28 0.25 1,270 80511 499588 8561092 4753 0.9 0.54 227.0 1.50 2.28 0.48 553 80512 499589 8561093 4753 0.9 0.18 504.0 0.29 4.64 1.90 786 80514 499588 8561091 4753 1 0.14 214.0 0.37 1.94 0.22 343 Total Length (m) 3.7 Channel Grade 727 TN2-CN10 80516 499593 8561091 4740 1 0.16 131.0 0.56 0.36 0.05 228 80517 499594 8561091 4740 1 1.28 116.0 0.33 0.78 0.17 285 80518 499594 8561092 4740 1 2.38 417.0 0.34 4.44 0.26 789 80519 499595 8561093 4740 1 0.40 686.0 1.71 2.22 0.85 1,043 80521 499593 8561090 4740 1 0.08 55.7 0.05 0.51 0.05 85 Total Length (m) 5.0 Channel Grade 486 TN2-CN11 80523 499592 8561084 4740 0.6 0.14 17.2 0.03 0.95 0.29 75 Total Length (m) 0.6 Channel Grade 75 TN2-CN12 80526 499582 8561096 4748 0.8 0.21 39.5 0.26 0.59 0.08 111 Total Length (m) 0.8 Channel Grade 111 TN2-CN13 80530 499576 8561101 4753 0.7 0.10 11.4 0.07 0.56 0.13 51 80531 499576 8561101 4753 0.7 0.02 10.5 0.01 0.79 0.81 74 Total Length (m) 1.4 Channel Grade 62

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) TN2-CN14 80534 499565 8561103 4760 0.6 0.98 120.0 0.08 12.34 8.33 965 Total Length (m) 0.6 Channel Grade 965 TN2-CN15 80538 499325 8561268 4897 0.35 0.36 26.9 0.04 1.71 0.44 133 80539 499326 8561269 4897 1 0.09 4.0 0.00 0.20 0.55 42 Total Length (m) 1.4 Channel Grade 66 TN2-CN17 80543 499341 8561253 4890 0.15 0.30 246.0 2.30 1.24 3.03 737 Total Length (m) 0.2 Channel Grade 737 TN2-CN18 80546 499351 8561247 4886 0.3 0.02 3.0 0.01 0.26 0.47 35 Total Length (m) 0.3 Channel Grade 35 TN2-CN19 80551 499298 8561286 4905 1 0.17 36.9 0.02 1.93 2.48 224 80552 499298 8561287 4905 1 0.20 10.4 0.01 0.28 0.42 54 80553 499297 8561285 4905 1 0.16 7.1 0.00 0.36 0.24 41 Total Length (m) 3.0 Channel Grade 107 TN2-CN20 80554 499308 8561278 4939 0.6 0.34 79.7 0.42 0.83 0.62 213 80555 499308 8561278 4939 1 0.05 4.8 0.05 0.05 1.06 63 Total Length (m) 1.6 Channel Grade 119 TN2-CN21 80557 499317 8561271 4913 0.5 1.31 185.0 0.71 3.00 10.65 944 Total Length (m) 0.5 Channel Grade 944 TN2-CN22 80549 499369 8561242 4879 0.3 0.05 209.0 0.06 9.77 0.16 538 80851 499369 8561241 4879 1 0.01 5.0 0.01 0.14 0.57 37 Total Length (m) 1.3 Channel Grade 153 TN2-CN24 80853 499386 8561232 4872 0.8 0.55 217.0 0.18 12.45 9.75 1,111 Total Length (m) 0.8 Channel Grade 1,111

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) TN2-CN25 80856 499392 8561224 4868 0.4 4.88 2028.0 0.62 21.95 14.54 3,814 Total Length (m) 0.4 Channel Grade 3,814 TN2-CN26 80588 499400 8561218 4889 0.8 3.94 254.0 0.39 10.61 5.81 1,164 Total Length (m) 0.8 Channel Grade 1,164 TN2-CN27 80590 499406 8561212 4882 0.7 1.44 152.0 0.40 3.78 1.25 477 80591 499407 8561213 4882 0.6 0.80 196.0 0.51 7.67 12.50 1,079 Total Length (m) 1.3 Channel Grade 755 TN2-CN28 80594 499412 8561207 4876 0.7 0.05 3.3 0.01 0.15 0.18 20 80595 499413 8561207 4876 0.6 0.11 9.2 0.01 0.79 0.09 46 80596 499413 8561207 4876 1 0.53 1.8 0.02 0.01 0.03 46 Total Length (m) 2.3 Channel Grade 38 TN2-CN29 80598 499419 8561200 4834 0.7 0.35 356.0 1.12 18.96 2.13 1,183 80599 499419 8561200 4834 0.7 0.32 460.0 0.48 34.39 4.17 1,756 Total Length (m) 1.4 Channel Grade 1,469 TN2-CN30 80960 499428 8561189 4881 0.9 0.11 1595.0 0.00 1.54 4.29 1,831 80961 499429 8561190 4881 0.9 0.10 270.0 0.00 0.41 0.45 309 Total Length (m) 1.8 Channel Grade 1,070 TN2-CN31 80964 499435 8561186 4839 0.75 0.05 418.0 0.00 1.54 0.98 509 80965 499436 8561187 4839 0.75 0.11 31.0 0.00 0.03 0.06 43 80966 499437 8561188 4839 0.75 1.16 262.0 0.00 0.74 0.30 385 Total Length (m) 2.3 Channel Grade 312 TN2-CN32 80970 499448 8561181 4885 0.6 0.48 254.0 0.00 0.32 0.49 321 80971 499448 8561181 4885 0.55 0.47 1477.0 0.00 2.88 2.82 1,718 Total Length (m) 1.2 Channel Grade 989 TN2-CN34 80973 499479 8561159 4811 1 0.00 77.0 0.01 0.06 0.16 86 Total Length (m) 1.0 Channel Grade 86

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) TN2-CN36 80975 499494 8561146 4803 1 0.00 242.0 0.00 0.07 0.26 256 Total Length (m) 1.0 Channel Grade 256 TN2-CN42 80982 499544 8561118 4774 0.9 0.03 70.0 0.01 0.02 0.19 82 80984 499544 8561118 4774 0.9 0.12 41.0 0.00 0.59 0.02 69 Total Length (m) 1.8 Channel Grade 75 TN2-CN43 80987 499561 8561108 4770 0.6 0.05 43.0 0.00 0.32 0.20 65 80988 499561 8561107 4770 0.6 0.18 159.0 0.00 0.57 0.83 226 80989 499560 8561106 4771 1 0.04 49.0 0.00 0.22 0.20 67 Total Length (m) 2.2 Channel Grade 110 MOR-CN1 80559 499064 8561455 4981 0.9 15.81 219.0 0.34 15.64 15.75 2,586 Total Length (m) 0.9 Channel Grade 2,586 MOR-CN2 80561 498975 8561492 5053 1 0.59 18.0 0.02 0.24 1.08 118 Total Length (m) 1.0 Channel Grade 118 MOR-CN3 80563 498947 8561514 5061 0.5 1.76 107.0 0.14 2.16 15.32 970 80564 498947 8561514 5061 1 0.36 13.4 0.02 0.30 0.10 56 Total Length (m) 1.5 Channel Grade 360 MOR-CN4 80566 498943 8561519 5063 0.4 0.11 15.6 0.11 1.05 1.66 140 80567 498943 8561519 5063 1 1.31 53.5 0.03 0.91 0.30 196 Total Length (m) 1.4 Channel Grade 180 MOR-CN5 80570 498937 8561528 5043 0.4 0.40 343.0 0.10 5.88 8.12 906 Total Length (m) 0.4 Channel Grade 906 MOR-CN6 80573 498933 8561535 5040 0.3 0.98 121.0 0.26 5.90 16.56 1,104 80574 498933 8561535 5040 1 0.02 1.0 0.00 0.01 1.37 61 80575 498932 8561534 5040 1 0.21 5.9 0.03 0.16 0.59 55 Total Length (m) 2.3 Channel Grade 195

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) MOR-CN7 80577 498929 8561544 5036 0.6 0.61 30.5 0.05 0.92 3.43 255 Total Length (m) 0.6 Channel Grade 255 MOR-CN8 80580 498916 8561558 5024 0.6 0.54 388.0 0.31 11.55 2.73 930 Total Length (m) 0.6 Channel Grade 930 MOR-CN9 80872 498937 8561528 4970 1 1.19 156.0 0.02 1.93 0.40 323 80873 498933 8561535 4970 1 2.18 202.0 0.09 7.65 9.96 1,028 Total Length (m) 2.0 Channel Grade 676 MOR-CN10 80877 498878 8561596 4985 1 0.79 275.0 0.04 13.59 0.35 763 80878 498879 8561597 4985 1 0.19 35.0 0.01 1.05 0.04 84 80879 498880 8561598 4985 1 0.22 10.1 0.01 0.39 0.03 40 80880 498880 8561599 4985 1 1.29 275.0 0.01 7.23 0.07 594 80882 498881 8561599 4985 1 2.06 275.0 0.07 4.04 0.41 578 Total Length (m) 5.0 Channel Grade 412 80885 498869 8561610 4960 1 0.32 76.6 0.02 2.57 0.14 187 MOR-CN11 80886 498870 8561611 4960 1 0.86 59.3 0.04 2.02 0.55 213 80887 498869 8561609 4960 1 2.89 144.0 0.01 1.81 0.11 422 80888 498868 8561608 4960 1 0.24 4.8 0.01 0.14 0.03 29 80889 498867 8561606 4960 1 0.45 237.0 0.04 3.22 0.13 379 80891 498868 8561607 4960 1 0.55 112.0 0.03 2.31 0.21 235 80892 498867 8561605 4960 1 0.67 129.0 0.03 5.37 0.14 350 80893 498866 8561604 4960 1 0.24 7.6 0.00 0.57 0.02 44 80894 498866 8561604 4960 1 0.48 17.3 0.01 0.40 0.02 67 80895 498865 8561603 4960 1 3.64 454.0 0.28 3.11 3.61 1,009 80897 498865 8561602 4960 1 1.07 210.0 0.07 10.91 5.00 839 80898 498864 8561601 4960 1 0.79 36.6 0.02 0.41 0.14 116 Total Length (m) 12.0 Channel Grade 324

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) MOR-CN12 81003 498851 8561610 4890 1 0.74 26.2 0.02 1.24 0.08 125 81004 498851 8561609 4890 1 1.01 150.0 0.06 3.28 0.63 360 81005 498851 8561608 4890 1 0.13 6.0 0.01 0.36 0.07 30 81007 498850 8561607 4890 1 0.72 139.0 0.24 6.83 1.99 513 81008 498850 8561606 4890 1 0.79 91.0 0.10 3.44 0.20 275 Total Length (m) 5.0 Channel Grade 261 MOR-CN13 81010 498849 8561605 4890 1 1.72 148.0 0.06 1.62 0.58 359 81011 498848 8561604 4890 0.9 0.21 25.1 0.02 1.12 0.12 81 Total Length (m) 1.9 Channel Grade 227 MOR-CN14 81013 498840 8561614 4990 1 0.51 48.9 0.11 2.22 0.50 188 81014 498839 8561614 4990 1 0.90 171.0 0.08 1.57 1.20 346 Total Length (m) 2.0 Channel Grade 267 MOR-CN15 81017 498813 8561623 4944 0.7 1.40 18.0 0.01 0.11 0.20 136 81019 498813 8561622 4944 0.7 0.27 6.7 0.00 0.25 0.10 39 81020 498813 8561624 4944 1 0.15 1.9 0.01 0.12 1.38 76 81021 498812 8561622 4944 1 0.02 0.7 0.06 0.04 1.07 56 Total Length (m) 3.4 Channel Grade 75 MOR-CN16 81022 498821 8561619 4944 1.05 0.47 227.0 0.13 9.94 4.37 763 81025 498821 8561618 4927 1 0.40 2.1 0.02 0.10 1.06 82 Total Length (m) 2.1 Channel Grade 431 MOR-CN17 81026 498829 8561617 4927 0.7 3.10 149.0 0.09 2.51 1.69 540 81027 498828 8561616 4927 0.7 0.76 48.4 0.03 2.04 0.18 179 Total Length (m) 1.4 Channel Grade 359 MOR-CN18 81031 498806 8561628 4910 0.5 1.15 28.8 0.03 1.15 0.77 186 81032 498806 8561629 4910 1 0.03 1.7 0.01 0.06 1.23 58 Total Length (m) 1.5 Channel Grade 101

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) MOR-CN19 80992 498795 8561631 4983 0.7 0.95 58.8 0.06 0.53 2.13 244 80993 498795 8561630 4983 0.8 2.52 221.0 0.05 5.65 0.21 596 Total Length (m) 1.5 Channel Grade 432 MOR-CN20 80996 498786 8561638 4926 0.95 1.54 34.0 0.02 0.32 0.38 179 80997 498785 8561637 4926 1 0.57 34.0 0.02 0.32 0.40 106 Total Length (m) 2.0 Channel Grade 141 MOR-CN21 81000 498780 8561642 4939 1 2.20 157.0 0.05 1.29 0.12 372 81201 498779 8561641 4926 1 1.07 144.0 0.09 3.71 0.12 353 81202 498779 8561640 4930 1 0.66 101.0 0.13 0.74 0.16 196 81203 498778 8561639 4930 1 1.01 309.0 0.02 1.31 0.03 429 81204 498778 8561638 4987 1 0.50 90.6 0.02 0.28 0.08 143 Total Length (m) 5.0 Channel Grade 298 MOR-CN22 81207 498768 8561648 4938 0.9 0.53 38.4 0.04 0.57 0.07 103 81208 498767 8561647 4938 1 0.99 29.0 0.02 1.10 0.27 151 81209 498767 8561646 4930 1 0.25 10.2 0.01 0.36 0.25 52 81210 498767 8561645 4930 1 0.31 7.4 0.00 0.22 0.05 40 81211 498766 8561644 4925 1 0.15 8.7 0.00 0.18 0.11 30 81212 498766 8561643 4925 1 0.53 44.9 0.02 0.61 0.07 109 81213 498765 8561642 4929 1 0.17 13.8 0.00 0.63 0.02 46 81214 498765 8561641 4923 1 0.15 20.3 0.00 0.21 0.03 40 Total Length (m) 7.9 Channel Grade 71 MOR-CN23 81035 498762 8561649 4897 1 0.85 29.5 0.01 0.64 0.19 122 81036 498761 8561648 4897 1 2.31 34.1 0.01 0.52 0.18 232 81037 498761 8561647 4897 1 1.90 133.0 0.02 0.62 0.68 326 Total Length (m) 3.0 Channel Grade 227 MOR-CN24 81039 498704 8561697 4862 0.65 3.15 196.0 0.04 1.10 0.33 485 81041 498703 8561697 4862 0.65 0.83 34.5 0.01 1.06 0.41 148 Total Length (m) 1.3 Channel Grade 316

Channel Number Sample ID Coordinates Elevation (m) True width (m) Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades AgEq (g/t) Easting Northing Au Au=g Cu Pb Zn (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (%) MOR-CN25 81044 498697 8561707 4857 0.8 1.28 51.2 0.01 0.39 0.52 182 81045 498696 8561707 4857 1 0.31 34.9 0.01 0.45 0.05 74 Total Length (m) 1.8 Channel Grade 122 MOR-CN26 81048 498693 8561716 4854 1 1.29 18.4 0.02 0.33 0.03 129 81251 498692 8561715 4854 1 2.14 156.0 0.01 0.63 0.09 341 81252 498691 8561715 4854 0.8 2.66 118.0 0.01 0.43 0.12 338 Total Length (m) 2.8 Channel Grade 264 MOR-CN27 81253 498686 8561726 4852 1 0.44 68.5 0.01 0.14 0.03 108 81255 498685 8561725 4852 0.9 1.53 402.0 0.05 0.69 0.07 546 Total Length (m) 1.9 Channel Grade 316



Qualified Person

Mr. Donald. A. McIver, B.Sc., M.Sc., who is a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release for Silver X. Mr. McIver is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM), as well as of the Society of Economic Geologists (FSEG). Donald is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is a past member of the SEG Board of Trustees. Mr. McIver has accumulated a solid geological and resource development background over 30 years within project generation, advanced exploration, and mining programs for precious and base metals. Donald has over 20 years of experience in the Americas and since 2005 has fulfilled the positions of Vice President of Exploration (Minera IRL S.A.; & Palamina Corp.), Director of Mining Consulting (Ausenco) and Mineral Resource Manager (Barrick Gold). Mr. McIver is Senior Geological Advisor for Silver X.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M García

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.

+ 1 604 358 1382 | j.garcia@silverx-mining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, exploration plans, results of operations, expected performance at the Tangana Mining Unit and the expected financial performance of the Company, completion of the updated resource estimate targeted for Q2 2022.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 1 Oro X Mining Corp., "Amended & Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Recuperada Project, Peru" (Effective Date: October 15, 2020; Issue Date: March 25, 2021)"

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675277/Silver-X-Intersects-up-to-3814-gt-AgEq-over-04-Meters-During-Channel-Sampling-at-Tangana-During-Ongoing-Resource-Definition-Program