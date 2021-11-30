Stellar AfricaGold Lists on OTC Markets, USA, Symbol STLFX

Montreal, November 30, 2021 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSXV:SPX) (OTC:STLFX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Stellar President and CEO J. Francois Lalonde is pleased to announce that Stellar has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market. Stellar began trading on the OTCQB November 29, 2021 under the symbol OTCQB: STLXF.

"Trading on the OTCQB will provide shareholders with additional trading liquidity and enhance our visibility to U.S. and foreign investors. The listing will also facilitate trading in the Company's shares by exposing the Company to a much broader range of U.S. investors and to foreign investors who use the trading facilities of the OTC markets," said Mr. Lalonde.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading platform to their investors in the USA and abroad. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a company to be current on disclosure obligations and to provide a solid baseline of transparency through annual company audit and management certification process.

Stellar will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSX.V: SPX and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSE: 6YP1.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on gold in North and West Africa primarily Morocco, Mali and Ivory Coast. Stellar maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC. Stellar President François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@ stellarafricagold.com.

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

