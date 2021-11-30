Magna Terra Minerals Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

Menü Artikel
TORONTO, November 30, 2021 - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSX-V:MTT) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Lew Lawrick, President and CEO will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 4:00 PM ET, December 7, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation. The register for VID V, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-14

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra owns three district-scale, advanced gold exploration projects in the world class mining jurisdictions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project, as well as an extensive portfolio of district scale drill ready projects available for option or joint venture.

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/

For further information, please contact:

Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
Lewis Lawrick
President and CEO, Director
647-478-5307
Email: info@magnaterraminerals.com
Website: www.magnaterraminerals.com

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Cora Klein

Director, Business Development, VID

cklein@vidconferences.com www.vidconferences.com

SOURCE: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675363/Magna-Terra-Minerals-Inc-to-Present-at-Virtual-Investor-Day-V--December-6--8-2021


