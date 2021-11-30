Emerson 3D IP Survey Presentation Now Available as Drill Plans Being Finalized

Vancouver - November 30, 2021 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces the posting of an abridged version of the Emerson property presentation of the 3D IP results/interpretations. Emerson's co-vendor and member of Harvest Gold's geoscience team, Henry Awmack, is featured. It is being posted today so all shareholders and market watchers can better understand the potential of finding a Blackwater like ore body at Emerson.

The 56 km2 Emerson Property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline. It is 100% owned by Harvest Gold.

Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark states: "Henry Awmack is a successful and respected Geologist helping guide our technical team. He reminded me he is not a public speaker but watching him in several recent analysts' meetings convinced me this presentation was essential for public viewing."

Mark continues: "Henry's analysis of the 3D IP at Emerson and particularly the changes it depicts in 50-meter increments from surface to 400 metres depth in two essential measures made an impact in each meeting. Henry describes chargeability and resistivity in a way that all of us can understand. Director and geologist, Pat Donnelly closes this 7-minute piece with a brief look at the major infrastructure advantages we have at Emerson should this very shallow target contain mineralization. Our initial drill program is slated to begin near the end of January 2022."

http://www.harvestgoldcorp.com/files/doc_multimedia/2021/11/video3291877550.mp4.

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

