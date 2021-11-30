Aguila American Gold Announces Name Change

Vancouver, November 30, 2021 - Aguila American Gold Ltd. (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("Aguila" or the "Company") Mr. Mark Saxon, CEO, announces that effective December 3rd , 2021, the name of the Company will be changed to "Aguila Copper Corp." The name change was approved by the board of directors, in accordance with the articles of the Company, and has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. On December 3rd, 2021 , the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name "Aguila Copper Corp." There is no change to the Company's trading symbol "AGL."

"We are pleased to announce the new name for the Company, which better reflects the current and future asset portfolio," said Mr. Mark Saxon, President & CEO. "We see tremendous opportunity for the exploration and development of copper projects in supportive North American jurisdictions, and are pleased to play a role in the provision of the essential materials for the energy transition. We will soon transition to new website and brand."

About Aguila American Gold Ltd (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

Aguila American Gold is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

